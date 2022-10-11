WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo cleared the boil advisory that had been in place since Monday during repairs to a water main. Crews made repairs on a water main near Madison and 7th streets on Monday, but officials kept the advisory in place until it could be confirmed that the water was free of bacteria. That happens when two samples taken 24 hours apart have bacteria-free results.

WATERLOO, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO