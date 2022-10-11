Read full article on original website
Waterloo water-boil advisory lifted
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Village of Waterloo cleared the boil advisory that had been in place since Monday during repairs to a water main. Crews made repairs on a water main near Madison and 7th streets on Monday, but officials kept the advisory in place until it could be confirmed that the water was free of bacteria. That happens when two samples taken 24 hours apart have bacteria-free results.
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
MLK Pedestrian Bridge partially reopens temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular bridge will particularly reopen as construction work continues. The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge near the CHI Health Center is temporarily open and construction is ongoing on the east side of the bridge at the Lewis & Clark Landing. Riverfront officials are asking...
6 First Alert traffic update: Dodge Expressway crash slows morning commute to a crawl
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on the eastbound Dodge Expressway resulted in a parking lot at the peak of the commute. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. just past 120th Street. All three lanes were open just before 9 a.m. At first, the center lane was the only one...
6 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday morning likely to bring a hard freeze for the rest of the area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Way back on October 8th may of us outside the metro and few inside saw a hard freeze that ended the growing season. A good portion of the metro area stayed above 30 degrees though. I expect Tuesday morning of next week to bring widespread 20s to the area bring a hard freeze to the metro areas that stayed a bit warmer last round. That is why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
High-speed pursuit, crash trigger major I-80 traffic backup in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Iowa State Patrol pursuit that started Wednesday morning on I-80 ended with a crash and a foot chase in Council Bluffs. Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies were first alerted to the pursuit of a 2022 Ford Explorer around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 as the vehicles, reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour, were approaching the city.
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
Omaha stay-at-home dad finds ways to lower utility bills as temps get colder
As the weather gets cooler, you'll probably crank up the heat soon. But electricity, natural gas and oil could see price spikes. Here's how to save energy and lower utility costs.
Habitat Omaha works to save vacant homes in Belvedere Point
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Change is finally coming to a run-down vacant home that’s been an eyesore for years for people in a north Omaha neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity is saving the home built in the 1920′s and helping to clean up the neighborhood. From the view from...
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder & windy weather heading into the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even colder air will settle in today and keep our highs in the 50s this afternoon. Thankfully it will be sunny because a very strong northwest wind will add a bite to the air. Those northwest wind gusts will be very noteworthy again today with gusts...
Tuesday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: Positivity falls in Douglas County, Sarpy/Cass health districts
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
Horse rescued in Pottawattamie County after 50-foot fall into creek
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office along with some other helping hands was able to rescue a horse after a large fall over the weekend.
Why getting your furnace checked could save your life this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week marks the 100th year of Fire Prevention Week. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and many other fire departments are bringing awareness to little things you should keep in mind as winter comes closer. Having your furnace checked every year is something that often gets...
Pedestrian, bike trail through Council Bluffs to downtown Omaha nears completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final phase of the FIRST AVE trail through Council Bluffs is weeks away from being complete. The trail is a 14-foot wide pedestrian and bike path that runs from near downtown Council Bluffs at 35th street to 16th street, where it then connects to an existing trail, that leads to the entrance of the Bob Kerry bridge and downtown Omaha.
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Omaha apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. -- A driver is in critical condition after crashing into an Omaha apartment building on Tuesday. According to Officer Michael Pecha of the Omaha Police Department, witnesses described a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 42nd Street shortly after 9:00 a.m. Pecha said witnesses reported...
Ask Omaha: What is the best apartment complex in NW/NE Omaha that allows large dogs?
Currently looking for a rental where my partner and I can rent that allows larger dogs. We are quiet people, I work from home, our dog is a senior dog. We would like something clean, safe and quiet.
Harvesting seeds in Loess Hills brings new life to the Iowa prairie
HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - From these native seeds, the prairies can take hold. “Iowa has the best soils in the world. The prairies made those soils.”. In Iowa’s Loess Hills, Lance Brisbois of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development is harvesting seeds with the help of volunteers. They’re gathering some of the more than 300 “local eco-type” seeds native to Hitchcock Nature Center. They’ll be planted to revive the prairie in parts of this conservation area.
Rollover crash in Lincoln closes part of Highway 2 during the morning commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities shut down part of Highway 2 on Monday after two vehicles collided. This happened near South 20th Street around 8:15 a.m. One of the vehicles was flipped upside-down by the impact, while the other sustained damage to the front passenger’s side. Westbound lanes...
Adjustments made as Douglas County Jail continues to deal with staffing challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Jail is understaffed. But adjustments are being made to catch up. Like everywhere else, the director of corrections told the board of commission Monday that hiring has its challenges. While training classes are smaller than they would like, they have been able to...
