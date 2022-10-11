ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Two fires in one day: Knoxville fire crews respond to damaged building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business in East Knoxville is suffering moderate fire damage after two fires broke out in one day, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Cafe Countertops at 2811 John Deere Drive on Tuesday. When the engines arrived, smoke was coming from the building.
House fire damages home in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell said the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle in Knoxville. When crews arrived, the front right corner of the house was up in flames, and the resident was safely outside.
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces after a fire Sunday morning destroyed their building. China Bazaar, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Gifts of Gatlinburg, and Café 420 were all deemed a complete loss. Cleanup continued Tuesday, with crews piling up rubble near Traffic...
Crews respond to south Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a South Knoxville apartment fire Monday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The fire broke out around 4:41 p.m. at Cedar Village Apartments. “On arrival of the first engine company, it was reported that light smoke was...
MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
Crews respond to downtown Gatlinburg fire

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating. Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square. Oak Ridge Rotary Club hosts the Street Painting Festival to fundraise for local college students. Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire. Updated: 18...
Knoxville fire crews respond to early morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Washburn Road at around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the fire was in the attic. They doused the flames within 15 minutes. KFD officials said the house suffered a...
Sevier County businesses hiring seasonal workers

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa comes to town in just 74 days, but it’s a challenge to get St. Nick’s elves to work. “We do Santa’s Wonderland, and we’re just trying to get that staff ready to go, so it’s a good experience for all the kiddos and for all that people that come shopping here with us,” said Emily Fugate from Bass Pro Shop in Kodak.
Sun comes out after First Alert - then getting colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert is all over. There is a lot of wind damage in Middle Tennessee. While we had hundreds of lightning strikes, 40 mph gusts, and the strongest storms for some in more than a month, there was not much damage locally. By Thursday...
