wvlt.tv
Two fires in one day: Knoxville fire crews respond to damaged building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business in East Knoxville is suffering moderate fire damage after two fires broke out in one day, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Cafe Countertops at 2811 John Deere Drive on Tuesday. When the engines arrived, smoke was coming from the building.
wvlt.tv
House fire damages home in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell said the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle in Knoxville. When crews arrived, the front right corner of the house was up in flames, and the resident was safely outside.
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg businesses look to rebuild after massive fire
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four downtown Gatlinburg businesses are picking up the pieces after a fire Sunday morning destroyed their building. China Bazaar, Pucker’s Sports Grill, Gifts of Gatlinburg, and Café 420 were all deemed a complete loss. Cleanup continued Tuesday, with crews piling up rubble near Traffic...
Developers of 407 Gateway, Sevier Co. leaders want new interchange to support development
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County leaders and developers in charge of the 407 Gateway to Adventure want another exit added to an interstate in the county. They said they want Exit 408 added off I-40 to support a new Buc-ee's, planned for next year. Matthew Cross, the CEO of...
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to south Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a South Knoxville apartment fire Monday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The fire broke out around 4:41 p.m. at Cedar Village Apartments. “On arrival of the first engine company, it was reported that light smoke was...
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
Gatlinburg: 1 person found dead in downtown fire
A body of an unidentified person has been found amid fire suppression efforts by crews working a structure fire in downtown Gatlinburg that began early Sunday morning.
WDEF
Meigs resolution would ask TWRA to change their Silver Carp prevention plan
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The push to crack down on Asian carp at our two local dams goes before the Meigs County Commission this week. It’s a resolution to asking the TWRA to move their Silver Carp barrier replacement plan further upstream. Silver carp are the most common...
wvlt.tv
Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break in
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support. Employees at used bookstore McKay’s Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support. Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video. Updated: 6 hours ago. Actress Rachel Stacy went...
crossvillenews1st.com
MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
TVA sued in worker's 2021 fatal electrocution at aging Bull Run plant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The estate of a man who was electrocuted after falling onto a piece of equipment at TVA’s Bull Run plant last year is suing the utility giant, alleging negligence. Seth Black, 29, went to the plant in Anderson County in September 2021 while working for...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to downtown Gatlinburg fire
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating. Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square. Oak Ridge Rotary Club hosts the Street Painting Festival to fundraise for local college students. Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire. Updated: 18...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville fire crews respond to early morning fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Washburn Road at around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the fire was in the attic. They doused the flames within 15 minutes. KFD officials said the house suffered a...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County businesses hiring seasonal workers
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa comes to town in just 74 days, but it’s a challenge to get St. Nick’s elves to work. “We do Santa’s Wonderland, and we’re just trying to get that staff ready to go, so it’s a good experience for all the kiddos and for all that people that come shopping here with us,” said Emily Fugate from Bass Pro Shop in Kodak.
WATE
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
2 Men Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Campbell County (Campbell County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened on Old Highway 63 in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wvlt.tv
Sun comes out after First Alert - then getting colder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert is all over. There is a lot of wind damage in Middle Tennessee. While we had hundreds of lightning strikes, 40 mph gusts, and the strongest storms for some in more than a month, there was not much damage locally. By Thursday...
wvlt.tv
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing at last night’s town board meeting where several neighbors voiced their concerns. “I just think that this is terrible,” said Susie Jernigan, a Dandridge resident. Developers had the...
WBIR
Did you feel it? Small 2.5-magnitude quake shakes up Farragut and West Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in West Knox County felt some tremors Sunday afternoon after a small earthquake shook up the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Farragut and Turkey Creek around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hundreds of people reported feeling it to the USGS.
