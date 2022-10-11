Read full article on original website
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Active roster features 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders. The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo opens the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are on sale now. The active roster features 14 forwards:. Captain Kyle Okposo. Alternate captain...
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres
After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Buffalo Sabres Sign Player to Shocking New Massive Contract
The Buffalo Bills are at the top of every Buffalo sports fans' mind right now, but the Buffalo Sabres will have their 2022-2023 regular season opener tomorrow night. The Sabres will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at KeyBank Center, which is the start of a season that fans for once are optimistic about.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to miss season opener with ‘body injury’
Shortly after Thursday’s morning skate, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella addressed the media on defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen’s current injury status. Ristolainen left practice early Wednesday but there was no update from the Flyers staff on his situation. Tortorella confirmed Thursday that Ristolainen is out day-to-day suffering from an undisclosed “body injury,” not specifying if it’s upper-body or lower-body.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
Downtown businesses ready for opening of 2022-23 Sabres season
With the Buffalo Sabres set to kick off their 2022-23 regular season on Thursday at KeyBank Center, businesses around the arena are ready to welcome fans back before and after games. Read more here:
Sabres to host Party in the Plaza
Doors to the arena open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 12,000 people there will get City of Buffalo-themed Sabres swag.
Buffalo Sabres mourn Hall of Famer, former head coach Joe Crozier
The Buffalo Sabres are mourning Hall of Famer and former head coach Joe Crozier, who died Tuesday at the age of 93.
Yardbarker
Islanders Weekly: 23-Player Roster & Preseason Finale Notes
The New York Islanders concluded their preseason with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday at UBS Arena, finishing with a record of 4-2-0 after a rough start. It’s often difficult to make any kind of judgment in the preseason, but as it concluded and the roster was solidified with NHL players, we saw the team show signs of Islanders hockey from the net out. Ilya Sorokin looked dialed in right from puck drop, and the offense showed some early signs of life, including a sharp-angle goal from Mathew Barzal. The defense, on the other hand, looked shakey despite the score at the final buzzer.
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Three Roster Moves
Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of last year’s preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles practice squad but was released after a week.
ESPN
Thursday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Thursday's 10-game slate features five teams competing in the second of a back-to-back set. It means we could see the other half of some of the league's tandems on just Day 3 of the (North American) campaign. Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on...
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens prediction, pick, odds: Top pick joins Habs
Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, will be with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night when they open their season against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs. "I think I improved my game, skating and winning the pucks and doing the right things," Slafkovsky, 18, said...
Yardbarker
Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers
It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
Yardbarker
Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
Yardbarker
NHL News: Greene Retires a Devil, Sabres Granato and Samuelsson Get Extensions
Jourdon LaBarber of Sabres.com: The Buffalo Sabres have signed head coach Don Granato to a multi-year contract extension. “Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.”
NHL
Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
NHL
Sabres sign Granato to multi-year extension
The Buffalo Sabres have signed coach Don Granato to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. "Don's passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. "He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.
NHL
Sabres Hall of Famer Joe Crozier passes away at 93
Former head coach put French Connection together, led team to 1st playoff berth. The Buffalo Sabres mourn the passing of former head coach and Sabres Hall of Famer Joe Crozier, who died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier took over behind the Sabres bench after Punch Imlach had to...
