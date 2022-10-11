The New York Islanders concluded their preseason with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday at UBS Arena, finishing with a record of 4-2-0 after a rough start. It’s often difficult to make any kind of judgment in the preseason, but as it concluded and the roster was solidified with NHL players, we saw the team show signs of Islanders hockey from the net out. Ilya Sorokin looked dialed in right from puck drop, and the offense showed some early signs of life, including a sharp-angle goal from Mathew Barzal. The defense, on the other hand, looked shakey despite the score at the final buzzer.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO