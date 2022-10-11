ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL

Sabres announce 2022-23 opening night roster

Active roster features 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders. The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo opens the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are on sale now. The active roster features 14 forwards:. Captain Kyle Okposo. Alternate captain...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres

After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sabres Sign Player to Shocking New Massive Contract

The Buffalo Bills are at the top of every Buffalo sports fans' mind right now, but the Buffalo Sabres will have their 2022-2023 regular season opener tomorrow night. The Sabres will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at KeyBank Center, which is the start of a season that fans for once are optimistic about.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to miss season opener with ‘body injury’

Shortly after Thursday’s morning skate, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella addressed the media on defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen’s current injury status. Ristolainen left practice early Wednesday but there was no update from the Flyers staff on his situation. Tortorella confirmed Thursday that Ristolainen is out day-to-day suffering from an undisclosed “body injury,” not specifying if it’s upper-body or lower-body.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Islanders Weekly: 23-Player Roster & Preseason Finale Notes

The New York Islanders concluded their preseason with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday at UBS Arena, finishing with a record of 4-2-0 after a rough start. It’s often difficult to make any kind of judgment in the preseason, but as it concluded and the roster was solidified with NHL players, we saw the team show signs of Islanders hockey from the net out. Ilya Sorokin looked dialed in right from puck drop, and the offense showed some early signs of life, including a sharp-angle goal from Mathew Barzal. The defense, on the other hand, looked shakey despite the score at the final buzzer.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of last year’s preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles practice squad but was released after a week.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Thursday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

Thursday's 10-game slate features five teams competing in the second of a back-to-back set. It means we could see the other half of some of the league's tandems on just Day 3 of the (North American) campaign. Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on...
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers

It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman

Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL News: Greene Retires a Devil, Sabres Granato and Samuelsson Get Extensions

Jourdon LaBarber of Sabres.com: The Buffalo Sabres have signed head coach Don Granato to a multi-year contract extension. “Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.”
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
NHL
NHL

Sabres sign Granato to multi-year extension

The Buffalo Sabres have signed coach Don Granato to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. "Don's passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. "He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres Hall of Famer Joe Crozier passes away at 93

Former head coach put French Connection together, led team to 1st playoff berth. The Buffalo Sabres mourn the passing of former head coach and Sabres Hall of Famer Joe Crozier, who died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier took over behind the Sabres bench after Punch Imlach had to...
BUFFALO, NY

