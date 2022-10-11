ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Rob
2d ago

Pittsburgh is far worse than Philly. short ramps, quick turns, routes running next to each other, and the Squirrel Hill tunnels all make for a miserable experience.

Dave W Graham II
2d ago

Both Pittsburgh and Philly are horrible to drive in. I’d rather drive thru Los Angeles or Dallas than these two places

Boudreaux Rigm
1d ago

I've driven from Panama to Alaska and all points in between, bar none pittsburgh has the worst drivers and the worst traffic.

PennLive.com

Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics Tour’ 2023 coming to PA: Where to buy tickets, schedules, dates

Ed Sheeran recently announced that after nearly five years he will be returning to North America in 2023, bringing his ‘Mathematics’ tour to fans. The ‘Shape of You’ songwriter and Grammy Award-winning artist will go on the road for 21 shows, spanning a total of four months, including a stop in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on June 3, 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
