Blink-182 turned the world upside when Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge announced they would be reuniting for the first time since 2015 for their upcoming 2023/2024 world tour. While the band has had a few member shake-ups over the decades — Alkaline Trio guitarist Matt Skiba famously stepped in for Tom after he left the group — the pop punk trio fans have come to know and love are finally back together. Naturally, fans have been wondering how the musicians have made their money over the years — especially when they weren’t touring or making new music. Keep scrolling to find out everything to know about Blink-182’s net worth.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO