The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
When founding guitarist and singer Tom DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2015 to pursue other interests (including becoming one of the world’s foremost UFO experts), the band replaced him with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba. Now that DeLonge is back in Blink, Skiba is getting the boot, much like Josh Klinghoffer when John Frusciante returned to Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Blink-182 in their most popular and successful form are back together, with plans for a major tour, but there's a key part of the band's history that might be getting overlooked with the announcement of Tom DeLonge's return. DeLonge himself wanted to make sure that proper recognition was paid to Matt Skiba, who filled his void in the band after his most recent split from the group.
Frusciante’s three-minute solo showcases some of the wildest playing of his career, including two-hand tapping, whammy dives and blazing pentatonic licks. Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, a lyrical and guitar tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. The band played the single for the first time at Austin City Limits last night (October 9) – and live footage of the performance shows John Frusciante delivering one of the most technical and emotional guitar solos of his career.
Blink-182 turned the world upside when Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge announced they would be reuniting for the first time since 2015 for their upcoming 2023/2024 world tour. While the band has had a few member shake-ups over the decades — Alkaline Trio guitarist Matt Skiba famously stepped in for Tom after he left the group — the pop punk trio fans have come to know and love are finally back together. Naturally, fans have been wondering how the musicians have made their money over the years — especially when they weren’t touring or making new music. Keep scrolling to find out everything to know about Blink-182’s net worth.
Blink-182 are bring their world tour to Minnesota in early 2023, including previously estranged co-founder Tom DeLonge. The punk-pop band will play at the Xcel Energy Center on May 4, 2023, marking the first concert of the U.S. leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
