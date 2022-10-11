ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereogum

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

When founding guitarist and singer Tom DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2015 to pursue other interests (including becoming one of the world’s foremost UFO experts), the band replaced him with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba. Now that DeLonge is back in Blink, Skiba is getting the boot, much like Josh Klinghoffer when John Frusciante returned to Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Loudwire

Tom DeLonge Thanks Matt Skiba for Keeping Blink-182 Alive During His Absence

Blink-182 in their most popular and successful form are back together, with plans for a major tour, but there's a key part of the band's history that might be getting overlooked with the announcement of Tom DeLonge's return. DeLonge himself wanted to make sure that proper recognition was paid to Matt Skiba, who filled his void in the band after his most recent split from the group.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch John Frusciante channel Eddie Van Halen with a tapping-heavy solo in Red Hot Chili Peppers' live debut of tribute track, Eddie

Frusciante's three-minute solo showcases some of the wildest playing of his career, including two-hand tapping, whammy dives and blazing pentatonic licks. Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Eddie, a lyrical and guitar tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. The band played the single for the first time at Austin City Limits last night (October 9) – and live footage of the performance shows John Frusciante delivering one of the most technical and emotional guitar solos of his career.
In Touch Weekly

Inside Blink-182 Band Members Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge’s Net Worths

Blink-182 turned the world upside when Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge announced they would be reuniting for the first time since 2015 for their upcoming 2023/2024 world tour. While the band has had a few member shake-ups over the decades — Alkaline Trio guitarist Matt Skiba famously stepped in for Tom after he left the group — the pop punk trio fans have come to know and love are finally back together. Naturally, fans have been wondering how the musicians have made their money over the years — especially when they weren’t touring or making new music. Keep scrolling to find out everything to know about Blink-182’s net worth.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh join cast of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh are becoming robots in disguise. The two actors have both been cast in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." "Rise of the Beasts" director Steven Caple Jr. revealed the news on Tuesday, sharing videos of the two doing voice work in an Instagram post. Yeoh plays Airazor and Davidson voices Mirage.
Louder

Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023

Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Willie Spence, 'American Idol' Season 19 runner-up, dead at 23

Willie Spence, a singer who as a teen went viral with his rendition of Rihanna's hit "Diamonds" and was the runner up on Season 19 on "American Idol, has died the show confirmed in a social media posting on Wednesday. He was 23 years old. "We are devastated about the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Joy Luck Club' may be getting a sequel

Almost 30 years after the groundbreaking Asian American film "The Joy Luck Club" released, plans are being made for a new movie that will catch up with the characters from the original. According to Deadline, a sequel is in development with Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass and author Amy Tan that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'I Love You, You Hate Me' tries to tie Barney bashing to larger cultural tides

Aside from planting that song in everyone's head (again), "I Love You, You Hate Me" is an amusing look back at the "Barney & Friends" phenomenon, and the over-the-top torrents of hostility the PBS children's show elicited. Yet the two-part documentary is also the soapy story of the creator and her family, which ends up eclipsing the overreaching impulse to connect the purple dinosaur to something more culturally profound.
