Brown County Commissioner Worley Completes Advanced Study of County Government
Brown County Commissioner Gary Worley was honored on Oct. 5 for his completion of a voluntary advanced course on county government titled Commissioners Court Advanced Curriculum. Worley received a Certificate of Achievement from the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas (CJCAT), sponsor of the Commissioners Court Advanced Curriculum Program,...
TX Railroad Commissioner Chairman to speak at the Brownwood Country Club
The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially invites the community to attend this month’s meeting with Texas Chairman of the Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian as the special speaker. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 19, at 6:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. The public is invited to attend. You do not have to be a member to attend.
HPU announces 2022 Homecoming Court nominees
Howard Payne University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court nominees. The students will be featured on a float during the Stinger Spectacular parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Later that day, the Homecoming Court will be crowned during halftime at HPU’s football game versus Southwestern University at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.
Jim Parker, 64, of Brownwood
James “Jim” Parker, age 64, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Curtis Schneider officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Joel Andrade to be Honored Saturday
The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to Joel Andrade, the first Mexicano professional entertainer from Brownwood. The award is being presented in appreciation of his contributions to the world of entertainment in a career that spanned over four decades as a group member, band leader, lead singer, and club owner.
Jim Brusenhan, 84, of Coleman,
Jim Brusenhan, age 84, of Coleman, passed from this life into his heavenly home on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home, Coleman. He was born James Edward Brusenhan on February 22, 1938 in the Coleman Hospital to Curtis Ernest Brusenhan and Cleo Belle Redding Brusenhan. He grew up in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High in 1956. He graduated from Texas A&I and attended welding school at Midland College. On March 3, 1962 he married Belva Sue Neal in San Angelo. They recently celebrated 61 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters- Jimmye Sue and Marla Belle.
Eduardo “Wally” Perez Cardenas, 79, of Brownwood
As the day was dawning, Edward “Wally” Perez Cardenas passed away quietly on Thursday,. October 6, 2022 in Brownwood. He was 79 years old and anticipated his passing with grace and. dignity. Edward Cardenas was born on July 6, 1943, to Andres and Juanita Cardenas (Perez) in. Brownwood,...
Sales Tax Allocations Increase in Brown County Cities
All three cities in Brown County had nice increases in sales tax allocations from the State of Texas this month. Early led the way with the largest percentage increase, followed by Brownwood and then Bangs. The October sales tax allocation is the first of the new fiscal year for all...
Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, 91
Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, age 91, passed away on Sunday October 9th at her home in Abilene, Texas. Mozelle was born on November 21, 1930 in Waco, Texas to Warren and Emma Davidson Jowers. Mozelle’s mother Emma passed away when she was 5 years old and being during the times of the great depression her and her younger sister were sent to an orphanage in Austin Texas until her father Warren married her stepmother Gladys Bailey Rhodes in 1939. She was one of 13 children. Warren had five children with Emma, Gladys had four children and then they had four more together. Her parents often said ” Yours, mine and ours.” when referring to them as children.
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51, passed away on October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be 2pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ in Brownwood, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Ryan was born at Brownwood Community Hospital on August 20, 1971 in...
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
Brownwood Lion Football THURSDAY Night
The Brownwood Lions will travel to San Angelo to play the Lake View Chiefs in the only Thursday night varsity game on the schedule this season. Game time is 7:00 pm at San Angelo Stadium. The Lions are coming off a 41-10 home triumph against Big Spring in the District...
Rita Alcala, 69, of Coleman
Rita Alcala, age 69, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Austin. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Dr. Cole Dodson, 45, of Stephenville
Dr. Cole Dodson, age 45, of Stephenville, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Bill Franklin Center, 13152 State Highway 206, Coleman, Texas. There will be a private family interment. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, Coleman, Texas. Eli...
Town Center Project Continues Moving Forward in Early
In session Tuesday evening, the City of Early City Council discussed financial strategies for next steps on the Town Center Development projects. City Administrator Tony Aaron updated the Council on where they are currently on the project. Within a few days, construction will be priming the parking lot and wrapping...
Evonne Carol Holloway, 57, of Coleman
Evonne Carol Holloway, 57, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Bobby “Bo Bo” Mask, 71
Bobby “Bo Bo” Mask, 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at Richland Spring First Baptist Church. The funeral service follows at 2:00 pm Friday at Richland Springs First Baptist Church with burial in Cowboy Cemetery in McCulloch County under direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
Jimmy Glynn Bartley, 69, of Coleman
Jimmy Glynn Bartley, age 69, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Lady Lions, Lions Qualify for Regional Cross Country
STEPHENVILLE – The Brownwood Lady Lions will continue their annual tradition of a trip to Lubbock for the Region I-4A cross country meet, and will be joined for the first time in eight years by the entire Lions team following Tuesday’s District 6-4A meet. The Lady Lions finished...
Carla Sue Robinson, 63, of Coleman
Carla Sue Robinson, age 63, of Coleman, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Bangs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
