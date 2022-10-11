ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

Center Point proposes tax increase for debris pick-up program, leftover funds likely to benefit police department

By Courtney Chandler
 2 days ago

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Voters in Center Point will vote on an ad valorem tax increase Tuesday.

The addition to property tax would go to a debris pick-up program that would pick up tree debris, old furniture, and other bulk trash.

Waste Management was responsible for picking up these items but recently stopped the service in Center Point.

“Financially, it wasn’t profitable for them, so that’s why they discontinued the service,” Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott said.

Scott told CBS 42 that having this service equips the city to get debris off the streets.

Scott says the city of Center Point will take in $600,000 through the tax increase if approved.

Anything not used for the debris pick-up program will go toward other resources for the city, according to the mayor.

Scott said the city could use the money to help fund public safety.

“More than likely, it’s going to be for the police department,” Scott said. “Right now, the budget does not cover that at all; we’ve had multiple discussions with the council trying to see the best way to work that out.”

Mayor Scott says if citizens of Center Point vote no, they’ll have to find other ways to pick up debris in the city.

He says an option would be to charge for debris pick up or make community members responsible for getting rid of their debris.

Voting will take place from 7 am – 7 pm at Center Point City Hall.

