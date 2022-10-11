ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children

A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor

A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Staff member fired for involvement in attack on Muslim student at Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -- A student at The Academy for College and Career Exploration was beaten and had her hijab ripped off in an attack last month in a school bathroom, according to advocates who say they spoke with the student's family.A staff member allegedly helped facilitate the incident by locking the student in the bathroom as she was attacked. That staff member will no longer be employed by Baltimore City Schools, the district confirmed.  Zainab Chaudry, Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Maryland (CAIR) called for a response to the incident in a letter to administrators, Baltimore School Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection with July shooting in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near Patterson Park that left one man hurt. Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Jewel on October 7. Online court records show that he is charged with first and second degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
