ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WNAW 94.7

Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M

Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
LENOX, MA
WNAW 94.7

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Live 95.9

Berkshire County Residents: A Bear In Your Backyard Equals Trouble

There is no doubt that an encounter with a bear can be a frightening experience, but that seems to be the situation lately throughout the beautiful Berkshires. I can say that my one-on-one back in April was spine tingling and I thank my dear friend Barbara Feldon for indirectly saving my life as I went to our mailbox to see if a parcel that was sent by her arrived. Within a short distance a medium sized black bear came out of nowhere and passed through our radio station entrance, then took a right at our WSBS sign, crossed route 7 and jumped into the other side of the woods. That enough was an experience where standing motionless truly paid off.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
New Hampshire State
Berkshire County, MA
Lifestyle
WNAW 94.7

Is Berkshire County Still Rated ‘High’ for COVID-19?

We're in kind of an interesting time where it appears the COVID-19 pandemic is over but Covid is still lurking around in the background. Should you wear a mask? Should you not wear a mask? Obviously, the masking policy is dependent on each individual organization or business with some places still strongly encouraging it but not making it mandatory (at least not to the effect it was in the past). So, how are we doing in Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
103.7 WCYY

North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires

Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
CHARLEMONT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Snake#Travel Destinations#Mount Greylock#Dcr
MassLive.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
HATFIELD, MA
NHPR

How neighbors got rid of ethnic, sexist slur in road name in Great Barrington

Homeowners on this road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, voted to rename it "Woodland Hill Rd." because they felt the original name was an ethnic slur. A group of neighbors in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, convinced the town — and each other — to change the name of their street because it included a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous people, and especially women.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?

We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
franklincountynow.com

COVID-19 Update: New Variant & Wastewater Tracking

(Franklin County, MA) COVID-19 continues to rise in the area. In the past seven days, Greenfield has confirmed 37 new cases. However, this figure is only showing the reported cases leaving out many unreported positive results from at-home tests. The latest Franklin County wastewater testing data shows a significant spike...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

2-Story House Fire In Hatfield

(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
HATFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
AGAWAM, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy