Music

Elite Daily

Blink-182 Is Back (Even Tom DeLonge) With A New Album & Tour

The year of punk-rock band reunions continues, and I’m living for it. ICYMI, legendary groups like My Chemical Romance and Paramore have reunited in special ways this year, reminding the world that angsty melodies will never be out of style. Now, the most notable blink-182 lineup (Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge) are back together with new music and a massive world tour.
CBS LA

Art Laboe, longtime oldies DJ credited with helping end segregation in SoCal, dead at 97

Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe's production company, Dart Entertainment.His final show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night.Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted white, Black and Latino listeners who danced to rock-n-roll — and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.The DJ is also credited with coining the phrase "oldies, but goodies."...
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Daily Mail

American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
Rolling Stone

First (New Tour) Dates: Here’s Where You Can Find Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Concert Tickets Online

Blink-182 are back. It’s been nearly 30 years since the band got its start back in 1992, and over a decade since Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker released their last album. But this week the group announced its upcoming world tour — and their first new music together in years since DeLonge left the group in 2015. “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New Song EDGING out Friday,” the band shared with a humorous new clip to announce their long-rumored reunion. On the heels of their upcoming single “Edging,” out Oct....
NME

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release new album ‘Laminated Denim’, announce 2023 Europe and UK tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released new album ‘Laminated Denim’, the second of three the ultra-prolific psych-rockers will share in October. The album was released on Wednesday (October 12), and consists of two tracks – ‘The Land Before Timeland’ and ‘Hypertension’ – both of which are exactly 15 minutes in length. ‘Laminated Denim’ serves as a spiritual successor to earlier album ‘Made In Timeland’ (which its title is an anagram of), which was released physically in March of this year before arriving digitally yesterday alongside ‘Laminated Denim’.
Deadline

‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office

Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario.  The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
withguitars.com

Westerman Releases new single: “Idol; RE-run” || + UK Dates this October

WITH A LONDON SHOW AT UNION CHAPEL ON 28TH OCTOBER. “The British songwriter’s excellent debut mines the gentle and detailed sounds of soft rock’s past, while his lucid yet uncomplicated lyrics interrogate the uncertainty of the present”. Pitchfork. “Softly powerful alt-pop that feels like a warm hug”. The...
withguitars.com

The Backseat Lovers announce UK dates and new music with ‘Slowing Down’

The Backseat Lovers return to the UK & Ireland for their biggest shows to date and release…. 2,300-capacity London date at the historic O2 Kentish Town Forum amongst seven new UK & Ireland live dates announced for fast-rising Utah DIY heroes. After releasing coming-of-age songs of high emotion, Growing/Dying and...
People

Dutch Heir Princess Catharina-Amalia No Longer Lives in Amsterdam Student Housing Due to Threats

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima revealed that their eldest daughter, who is attending the University of Amsterdam, is living at home and only leaves for school Dutch heir Princess Catharina-Amalia faced security threats, forcing her to leave student housing and move back home. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands spoke about their eldest daughter during a press conference on Thursday to wrap up their state visit to Sweden. Although Princess Amalia, 18, started school at the University of Amsterdam this fall, she is now living...
The Associated Press

Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Secures Top Rankings in Tenjin’s Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Mintegral, a leading programmatic ad platform owned by Mobvista has announced its ranking as a top ad network in Tenjin’s Q3 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006158/en/ Ad spend and cost-per-install across iOS and Android, Q3 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Guardian

Netflix reports £1.4bn revenue last year from UK subscribers

Netflix, the US streaming service with hits including The Crown and Stranger Things, has revealed its annual revenue from UK subscribers for the first time – £1.4bn in 2021 – after changing its accounting practices in a move that also resulted in a big increase in its corporation tax payment to almost £7m.
