UPDATE: Cause of deadly southwest Roanoke house fire released
UPDATE: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s office determined that a deadly, early morning house fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. One person was killed and so was a dog. Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, there were no smoke alarms inside the home. City...
Avoid intersection of Williamson and Airport Road, Roanoke Police Department
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is warning people to avoid the intersection of Williamson Rd and Airport Rd NW. The department is currently investigating a “serious” single-car crash along the road. According to officials, Airport Road is closed between Williamson Road and Towne Square...
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
City of Roanoke to hold public input forum on housing needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Mark your calendars. The city of Roanoke has announced an upcoming event for a public input forum on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. According to organizers, the public input forum will address the housing needs in the Roanoke community. The forum will be housed at Belmont Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 1101 Jamison Ave, SE.
Star City business helping furry friends with Yappy Hour
Roanoke, Va (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) teams up with Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ for Yappy Hour, to help find shelter animals a fur-ever home. American Humane Society has celebrated National adopt-a-pet month each October since 1981 in an effort to help...
Virginia man charged with threatening Smyrna High School
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Southwest Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday after being accused of making threats against Smyrna High School. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with a felony for making false reports. “We...
AG Miyares talks violent crime in Roanoke
Attorney General Jason Miyares held a violent crime reduction roundtable with local leaders in Roanoke Wednesday morning. His visit comes after a particularly violent few days in the star city, with three shootings in three days. AG Miyares talks violent crime in Roanoke. Attorney General Jason Miyares held a violent...
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
Furry Friends: Handsome Duke looking for forever family
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought one-year-old Duke to “Good Day Virginia.” Duke is 62 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested.
Roanoke City School Board addresses transportation issues
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City School Board heard from its transportation partner, Durham School Services, Tuesday night about ongoing issues involving bus drivers. Tuesday morning dozens of buses were delayed, catching many parents and students off guard. In a release, school officials say there was an issue with their mass notification system, adding that notifications from Durham were not sent out.
Driver ejected from car in Franklin Co. fatal crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal crash where a driver was ejected from a vehicle. Troopers say the crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 a.m. on Route 220 South in Franklin County. A Honda Accord ran off the right side of the road, the driver then overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes, and hit an embankment. Upon hitting the embankment the driver identified as 39-year-old Matthew Wayne Burruss was ejected from the car.
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
2022 ACC Women's Tipoff in Charlotte
Despite having to fill the shoes of Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech women's basketball has high expectations for the upcoming season, which begins in less than four weeks. Despite having to fill the shoes of Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech women's basketball has high expectations for the upcoming season, which begins in less than four weeks.
Campaign launches to rename ‘Richard H. Poff Federal Building’ to recognize civil rights attorney
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Efforts are underway to rename one of the largest buildings in the Roanoke Valley. A public campaign was launched on Tuesday to change the name of the “Richard H. Poff Federal Building,” located at 210 Franklin Rd. SW. The efforts are being led...
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors votes to abolish the Merchant Capital Tax
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–After more than two decades, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has abolished the Merchant Captial tax. Each year a merchant had to pay $3.05 cents per $100 assessed at 20 percent of the actual value of the inventory. Now that is no more. In an...
Virginia Tech and UVA talk expectations as the upcoming basketball season approaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFXR) – It was day two of the ACC Tipoff from Charlotte and the men were the focal point of todays event. The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team enters the 2022-23 season as the defending ACC Tournament Champions. This year the Hokies have added some new pieces to the team, and they hope that will get them back the championship game.
Familiar faces fuel Hokie expectations while a new era begins for UVA women
CHARLOTTE, NC (WFXR) — Despite having to fill the shoes of Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech women’s basketball has high expectations for the upcoming season, which begins in less than four weeks. The Hokies are coming off a one-and-done performance in this year’s NCAA tournament, losing to Florida Gulf...
