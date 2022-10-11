Fire damages Jones County home, storage buildings
JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A fire damaged a home in Jones County on Monday, October 10.
Leaders with the Jones County Fire Council said the fire happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Franklin Shows Road.
By the time firefighters had arrived, the fire had spread throughout the yard and overtook additional structures on the property.
Officials said two storage buildings, two tractors and three vehicles were also damaged. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
