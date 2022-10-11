ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Fire damages Jones County home, storage buildings

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A fire damaged a home in Jones County on Monday, October 10.

Leaders with the Jones County Fire Council said the fire happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Franklin Shows Road.

Laurel fire station renamed after long-time educator

By the time firefighters had arrived, the fire had spread throughout the yard and overtook additional structures on the property.

Officials said two storage buildings, two tractors and three vehicles were also damaged. No one was injured.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiyVj_0iUZn5fL00
    Courtesy: Calhoun VFD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqvSt_0iUZn5fL00
    Courtesy: Calhoun VFD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bqxL_0iUZn5fL00
    Courtesy: Calhoun VFD

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

