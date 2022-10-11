ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebec County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Tree falls on man in Oxford County, killing him

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead after a tree fell on top of him Thursday in Oxford County, authorities confirmed. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said it was contacted around 8:30 a.m. about the incident on South Maine Street in Andover. Authorities said they are investigating.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
ORLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
NAPLES, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vienna, ME
State
Maine State
County
Kennebec County, ME
City
Winthrop, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Kennebec County, ME
Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun

BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert
Q106.5

Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine

No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
BUCKFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system

AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

It’s been 85 years since public enemy Al Brady was shot and killed

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On this day in 1937, FBI officials gunned down their public enemy number one right here in Bangor. 85 years later, local historians reflected on the Brady Gang shootout that happened on Central Street. Alfred Brady, James Dalhover, and Clarence Lee Shaffer came to town as...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Police in Lewiston/Auburn Investigating a Spate of 4 Shootings

There have been four shootings in as many days in the Lewiston/Auburn area, with most believed to have been targeted attacks. The latest shooting happened on Monday night at around 10:00. Auburn Police responded to a call from the resident of the first-floor apartment of a building on Turner Street. The caller said that someone had just shot out his television. When officers arrived, they determined that the shot had come from outside the building. No one was hurt in the incident which investigators believe was an intentional attack and that the shooter was aiming for that specific apartment. The investigation is ongoing.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
ROCKPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bradford man charged with drug trafficking, possession during traffic stop

LAGRANGE, Maine — A Bradford man has been charged following a traffic stop on Bennoch Road in LaGrange the night of Oct. 4. Bryan Jazowski, 41, of Bradford was charged with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs, two counts of Class C unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Class C violation of conditional release, and Class D unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, according to a release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.
BRADFORD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy