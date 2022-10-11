Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Tree falls on man in Oxford County, killing him
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead after a tree fell on top of him Thursday in Oxford County, authorities confirmed. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said it was contacted around 8:30 a.m. about the incident on South Maine Street in Andover. Authorities said they are investigating.
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
penbaypilot.com
Passenger injured following two-vehicle crash on Old County Road in Rockland
ROCKLAND – One person was transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, following a two-vehicle crash in front of the Rockland Golf Course on Old County Road. The S-Curve stretch of road remained closed to traffic from the time of the 911 call to dispatch, 5:20...
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office Issues Silver Alert For Missing 71-Year-Old
According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 71-year-old man. Moss said that the man, Michael Holmes of Vienna, hasn't ben seen since Thursday as he was on foot and leaving...
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun
BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine
No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
Auburn police investigate shooting on Turner Street
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
wabi.tv
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
wgan.com
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system
AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
wabi.tv
Murder trial for Stockton Springs woman on hold due to prosecutor testing positive for COVID-19
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son is on hold until next week. One of the state prosecutors on the case tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, causing the delay. 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with the murder of her son,...
wabi.tv
It’s been 85 years since public enemy Al Brady was shot and killed
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On this day in 1937, FBI officials gunned down their public enemy number one right here in Bangor. 85 years later, local historians reflected on the Brady Gang shootout that happened on Central Street. Alfred Brady, James Dalhover, and Clarence Lee Shaffer came to town as...
Police in Lewiston/Auburn Investigating a Spate of 4 Shootings
There have been four shootings in as many days in the Lewiston/Auburn area, with most believed to have been targeted attacks. The latest shooting happened on Monday night at around 10:00. Auburn Police responded to a call from the resident of the first-floor apartment of a building on Turner Street. The caller said that someone had just shot out his television. When officers arrived, they determined that the shot had come from outside the building. No one was hurt in the incident which investigators believe was an intentional attack and that the shooter was aiming for that specific apartment. The investigation is ongoing.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found
Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
Bradford man charged with drug trafficking, possession during traffic stop
LAGRANGE, Maine — A Bradford man has been charged following a traffic stop on Bennoch Road in LaGrange the night of Oct. 4. Bryan Jazowski, 41, of Bradford was charged with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs, two counts of Class C unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Class C violation of conditional release, and Class D unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, according to a release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.
