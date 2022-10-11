Read full article on original website
MeazureUp and Recipe Unlimited Partner for Brand Consistency
Recipe understands the importance of making data-driven decisions to improve the customer experience for its thousands of locations across 20 brands. Recipe Unlimited is the largest restaurant group in Canada with several popular and iconic brands, like full-service dining restaurants Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert, Montana’s and The Keg in addition to a number of quick-service staples like Harvey’s, New York Fries and Burger’s Priest. Maintaining a welcoming environment has been crucial for Recipe in creating customer loyalty. In partnering with MeazureUp, Recipe looks to continue its success through maintaining consistency amongst restaurants and delivering best-in-class experiences.
Sunny Sky Products Buys GoodWest Industries
Following the acquisition, GoodWest will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunny Sky. The existing GoodWest leadership will report directly to W. Ashley Edens, president & CEO of Sunny Sky. GoodWest will also retain its headquarters in Douglassville, Pa. The combined entities will benefit from significant commercial synergies via expanding relationships with new and existing customers and channels.
How to Determine Good Quality CBD
Since more convenience stores are selling CBD, more consumers are buying CBD all the time. However, the question that more people have begun asking is: how can one determine good quality CBD?. First begin by knowing the basics and sharing the knowledge with store personnel. Know that CBD can come...
Reaching Hispanic Shoppers
As the U.S. Hispanic population continues its rapid growth, c-stores need to consider how they are catering to this important and expanding demographic. Pew Research Center found that the Hispanic population in the U.S. hit 62.1 million in 2020, up 23% compared to the previous decade, and far outpacing the country’s 7% overall population increase during the same time period. By 2025, Hispanics are expected to account for 12% of all U.S. buying power, according to data from Insider Intelligence.
Sky Wellness Named Finalist In 2022 World CBD Awards
Sky Wellness’s CBD products has been announced as finalists in the 2022 World CBD Awards. The company’s brands Sky Wellness and CBDaF! have been recognized by the annual event as being top contenders for honors in the Edible, CBD Vapes, Topical and Extract Based categories. And both pet care brands D Oh Gee and EquineX are top challengers in the Pet Range category. In total, Sky Wellness has 13 products currently front-runners for the awards.
