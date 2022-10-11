As the U.S. Hispanic population continues its rapid growth, c-stores need to consider how they are catering to this important and expanding demographic. Pew Research Center found that the Hispanic population in the U.S. hit 62.1 million in 2020, up 23% compared to the previous decade, and far outpacing the country’s 7% overall population increase during the same time period. By 2025, Hispanics are expected to account for 12% of all U.S. buying power, according to data from Insider Intelligence.

