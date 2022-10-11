Over 4 months in Ohio, DEA seizes enough fentanyl to kill over 4 million people

The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than four million deadly dosages of fentanyl during an enforcement operation that resulted in seizures across Ohio, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Between May 23 and Sept. 8 in Ohio, 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 87,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized. DEA officials stated that is enough fentanyl to provide 4.7 million deadly dosages.

“Across the country and particularly here, in Northern Ohio, we have witnessed, firsthand, the proliferation of fentanyl and the devastating effects it has had on our neighbors and loved ones,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “Fighting back against drug traffickers who flood our streets with this deadly narcotic – particularly in pill form – is an enduring and relentless battle, but we must continue to fight.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that the DEA says is 50 times more potent than heroin. Two milligrams of fentanyl — an amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil — is considered a potentially lethal dose.

“Fentanyl in pill form is a deliberate attempt by drug cartels to make illicit drug use more appealing to Americans,” said DEA Detroit Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene. “Fake pills are especially concerning because of the appeal they can have to an unsuspecting person. One may believe they are taking a legitimate pharmacy-grade pill but far too often, that isn’t the case. Fake prescription pills bought on the street are made in clandestine labs, primarily in Mexico, from chemicals sourced from China, and contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.”

In addition to the enforcement operation run in Ohio over the summer, the DOJ news release provided updates on several fentanyl-related prosecutions with ties to Northeast Ohio, including:

-Two men pleading guilty for their roles in an incident that involved an ATV fitted to conceal 2.2 kilograms of pressed fentanyl pills being transported out of state from Copley, Ohio in August 2021.

-Three men were arrested in January for a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the shipment of large quantities of fentanyl to Cleveland after a package seized in Arizona was found to contain about 2.2 kilograms of fentanyl pills. That case is ongoing.

-One person was arrested after an investigation determined they mailed a parcel containing 2 kilograms of fentanyl pills from Arizona to Cleveland, then traveled to Cleveland to try and retrieve it. They pleaded guilty to federal charges in July and are awaiting sentencing.

Last year, 107,622 Americans died from either drug poisoning or overdose, a record number, according to the DOJ release.

Last month, the DEA issued a warning about "rainbow fentanyl," offered in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes. It has been seized in 21 states so far, including Ohio.

Watch our report on rainbow fentanyl below:

Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration

RELATED: Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration

