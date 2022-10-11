ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

WAFF

34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Crime & Safety
WAFF

One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Christiana Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Neighbor to Appear in Court Next Month

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WGNS has an update regarding a murder investigation that is under the direction of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Christiana is accused of killing 58-year-old Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III on July 6, 2022. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones told WGNS…
CHRISTIANA, TN
#Sex Offender#Violent Crime#Franklin Co
WAFF

Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

HARVEST, AL
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
southerntorch.com

Several arrested on drug related charges in September

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Giles County Property Fire

A GILES COUNTY PROPERTY WAS DAMAGED SUNDAY NIGHT ON THE NORTH END OF THE COUNTY MEMBERS OF THE GILES COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED AROUND 9:45PM. UPON ARRIVAL CREWS CONDUCTED AN AGGRESSIVE INTERIOR ATTACK AND BROUGHT THE FIRE UNDER CONDTROL WITHIN MINUTES. HWY 31 NORTH WAS SHUT DOWN BRIEFLY AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

