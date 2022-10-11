Read full article on original website
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Valley Head teen
The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing young woman.
WAFF
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an incident on Pulaski Pike on Wednesday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested. The police department said investigators believe a verbal dispute between Mayes and Kyle David Mackey, 44, is what led to Mackey’s death.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HPD: Man charged with murder after verbal dispute
Huntsville police officers are working a death investigation near Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive.
WAFF
One person arrested following Wednesday morning cutting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested in Huntsville after a cutting that occurred on Seminole Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a cutting Wednesday morning. The suspect in the cutting was taken into custody...
WAFF
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Christiana Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Neighbor to Appear in Court Next Month
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WGNS has an update regarding a murder investigation that is under the direction of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Christiana is accused of killing 58-year-old Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III on July 6, 2022. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones told WGNS…
Shoplifters Arrested in Murfreesboro After Vandalizing Merchandise and Resisting Arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 11, 2022) Two shoplifters caused a disturbance inside the Old Fort Walmart, breaking bottles of wine and throwing packages of Halloween Cookies as loss prevention workers tried to detain them on Monday, Oct. 10. The shoplifters also approached Murfreesboro Police Department officers yelling, screaming, and resisting arrest.
WAFF
Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
Madison County murder convict found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
WAFF
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge
HPD: Multiple people shot near Huntsville Housing Authority complex
Several shooting incidents occurred Tuesday near a Huntsville Housing Authority complex.
WAFF
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
Huntsville cyclist found dead by Memorial Parkway this morning
Huntsville police say the body of a cyclist was found early this morning near a busy roadway. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to the area of 11813 S. Memorial Pkwy. at about 5:41 a.m. They found the body of a cyclist by the roadside. Investigators believe the cyclist...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
southerntorch.com
Several arrested on drug related charges in September
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
WTVC
Hit & run: Bicyclist struck near UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday; Driver sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorist struck a bicyclist near the UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday night, and police have not located a suspect. A Chattanooga Police spokeswoman says the incident happened late Sunday at the 500 block of McCallie Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby...
radio7media.com
Giles County Property Fire
A GILES COUNTY PROPERTY WAS DAMAGED SUNDAY NIGHT ON THE NORTH END OF THE COUNTY MEMBERS OF THE GILES COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED AROUND 9:45PM. UPON ARRIVAL CREWS CONDUCTED AN AGGRESSIVE INTERIOR ATTACK AND BROUGHT THE FIRE UNDER CONDTROL WITHIN MINUTES. HWY 31 NORTH WAS SHUT DOWN BRIEFLY AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
1 killed in Limestone County house fire
Multiple crews, including the Limestone County Coroner, responded to a house fire in Athens Monday afternoon.
WAFF
Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash
