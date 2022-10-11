Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Everything Penn State coach James Franklin said after blowout loss at Michigan
Penn State dropped to 5-1 Saturday following its bye week with a beatdown defeat at fellow top-10 Big Ten competitor Michigan. The No. 5 Wolverines scored the first 13 points, then the final 25 to bury the No. 10 Nittany Lions, 41-17, in Ann Arbor. For a second straight season,...
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Michigan press conference (free)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 10 Penn State absorbed a brutal 41-17 loss to No. 5 Michigan here Saturday. The Nittany Lions led 17-16 early in the third quarter before giving up 25 unanswered points. After the game, PSU coach James Franklin met the media in the visiting team interview area in Michigan Stadium. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
Top takes from Penn State's ugly performance at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Much was made of the fact that No. 10 Penn State did not view the bye week it had prior to facing No. 5 Michigan here Saturday as some sort of vacation. The Nittany Lions spent the time working hard, we were told, and part of that time was dedicated to getting a jump on preparing for the formidable Wolverines.
‘It’s embarrassing’: Penn State defense gets gashed by Michigan in blowout loss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — PJ Mustipher sat under Michigan Stadium and offered a succinct assessment of Penn State’s performance in an embarrassing defeat at Michigan on Saturday. “Just feeling like another team just completely dominated us,” the fifth-year senior defensive tackle and team captain said. “That never feels good. It's kind of embarrassing.
No. 5 Michigan drops No. 10 Penn State, 41-17: turning points, game balls and more analysis
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Abdul Carter was beside himself in the latter stages of the third quarter Saturday. The Penn State linebacker had ripped the ball away from Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, but neither he nor his Nittany Lions teammates were able to fall on it. The Wolverines kept possession.
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State beat Wisconsin
Michigan State snapped its longest losing streak of the Mel Tucker era Saturday night against Wisconsin, downing the Badgers 34-28 in double-overtime. Tucker's first matchup against his alma mater was a memorable one, and now his team will go into its bye week at 3-4 overall. Quarterback Payton Thorne audibled...
Michigan State football post-game grades: Wisconsin
The vibe surrounding Michigan State football has changed heading into next week’s bye after the Spartans put together a series of clutch plays to defeat Wisconsin, 34-28, in double-overtime on Saturday. Whether the mood swing is temporary or lasting is irrelevant right now. After dropping four consecutive games for the first time under head coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans will take any reprieve.
Takeaways: Michigan pummels Penn State, sends message to rest of nation with blowout win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team clobbered Penn State Saturday afternoon, improving to 7-0 and making a statement to the rest of the country. Following the fifth-ranked Wolverines' win, 247Sports' Zach Shaw breaks down his biggest takeaways from the game. Michigan’s offensive line wants more hardware.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
