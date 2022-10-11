ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: James Franklin's post-Michigan press conference (free)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 10 Penn State absorbed a brutal 41-17 loss to No. 5 Michigan here Saturday. The Nittany Lions led 17-16 early in the third quarter before giving up 25 unanswered points. After the game, PSU coach James Franklin met the media in the visiting team interview area in Michigan Stadium. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Top takes from Penn State's ugly performance at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Much was made of the fact that No. 10 Penn State did not view the bye week it had prior to facing No. 5 Michigan here Saturday as some sort of vacation. The Nittany Lions spent the time working hard, we were told, and part of that time was dedicated to getting a jump on preparing for the formidable Wolverines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State College, PA
Football
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State beat Wisconsin

Michigan State snapped its longest losing streak of the Mel Tucker era Saturday night against Wisconsin, downing the Badgers 34-28 in double-overtime. Tucker's first matchup against his alma mater was a memorable one, and now his team will go into its bye week at 3-4 overall. Quarterback Payton Thorne audibled...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Wisconsin

The vibe surrounding Michigan State football has changed heading into next week’s bye after the Spartans put together a series of clutch plays to defeat Wisconsin, 34-28, in double-overtime on Saturday. Whether the mood swing is temporary or lasting is irrelevant right now. After dropping four consecutive games for the first time under head coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans will take any reprieve.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy