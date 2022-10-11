Damien Harris is reportedly ‘likely to miss multiple games’ with hamstring injury

Harris's absence could mean a bigger role for Rhamondre Stevenson.

Damien Harris during the Patriots' win over the Lions. Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

The Patriots could without running back Damien Harris in the coming weeks as the team deals with yet another injury to an important offensive player.

Harris, 25, is “likely to miss multiple games because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Lions,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Tuesday report means that New England could turn towards an increased role for second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson, who had been splitting caries with Harris, took over during Sunday’s win with a career day. He totaled 161 rushing yards on 25 carries in New England’s 29-0 win over Detroit.

Harris is the latest Patriots player to suffer an injury with starting quarterback Mac Jones and leading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also having already missed time in the 2022 season.

One additional update came on Monday when Bill Belichick said he does not “expect” running back Ty Montgomery to return to practice this week. Montgomery was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the season and is now eligible to return.