Phillies’ Robertson Out With Injury From Celebration

The reliever jumped up and down celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 vs. the Cardinals.

The Phillies pulled off an electric sweep against the Cardinals in the wild-card series to advance to the division series against reigning World Series champions, the Braves .

During Bryce Harper’s second inning home run in Game 2 against St. Louis, the dugout and bullpen celebrated accordingly. This home run helped the Phillies move on to the next round of the playoffs.

Well, apparently one player celebrated too hard. Ahead of Game 1 of the division series against the Braves on Tuesday, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson announced that reliever David Robertson will miss the series after straining his right calf while he jumped up and down for Harper’s homer, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers .

Thomson added that Robertson did not travel to Atlanta for the series, and that he instead stayed in Philadelphia for treatment.

It’s definitely an unexpected injury for the 37-year-old reliever.

“He’s devastated,” Thomson said, per The Philadelphia Inquirer . “He knows how big a part he is to this club.”

Robertson joined the Phillies in August after being traded from the Cubs. Since then, he’s tallied six saves in 11 game appearances with a 2.70 ERA.

So far this postseason, Robertson threw one inning against the Cardinals in Game 1. He didn’t allow any hits during the inning.

