Ouai’s Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale Is Full Of Unbelievably Incredible Deals

By Kristin Limoges
 2 days ago
It’s the most magical time of year! No, not the holidays — the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale . The first-ever, two-day event is happening on October 11 and 12 — and run, don’t walk, to the site for major savings. Prime members can expect to see huge discounts , especially on bestselling beauty products that traditionally, you’d only see on Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day . This limited-time event is the perfect time to treat yourself or shop for the holiday season to gift the beauty lover in your life.

One celebrity-beloved brand offering unbelievable deals is Ouai. The Jen Atkin-founded brand provides a vast array of beauty must-haves, from haircare to supplements to fragrance. Founded in 2015 by the celebrity hairstylist, Ouai is designed to give effortless, foolproof results for any person on-the-go.

Below, we picked a few of our absolute favorite Ouai products we’ll quickly purchase at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event before they sell out.

Ouai Hair Oil

  • Size: 1.5 fl oz

Glassy, impossibly silky, shiny hair is trending. Achieve the high-gloss, sleek look with this OUAI Hair Oil . Not only does it fight frizz and humidity , but it also protects hair from heat damage (up to 450°F) and color fading. The protection comes from a blend of unique oils, including African galanga, ama, and Asian borage. And with all Ouai products, the scent is next level: notes of violet, gardenia, ylang-ylang, and white musk for a romantic floral fragrance.

What Reviewers Say: “This is an excellent brand (and their leave in conditioner is excellent if you want to give it a try). The oil is lightweight with an excellent scent, and gives your hair a lot of shine and softness. I use this every day – pricey but worth every penny (and I have tried them all!).”

Buy: OUAI Hair Oil $22.40

Ouai Leave-In Conditioner

  • Size: 4.7 fl oz

What can’t this Leave-In Conditioner do?! The thermal protection spray repairs dry ends while protecting against breakage and heat damage (up to 450°F). It’s ideal for all types but perfect for thicker, more coarse, and curly hair , which will appreciate extra moisturizing TLC. Spritz onto damp, clean hair for hydration, shine, and flyaway control, or apply onto dry hair as needed for extra frizz reduction and styling control. Plus, the treatment is a transcendent, beachy blend of bergamot, Italian lemon, Rose de Mai, and violet.

What Reviewers Say: “Literally my absolute favorite hair product I’ve ever had. I got it in my FabFitFun box a couple years ago and have since purchased a few more bottles. I fall more in love with each use. The smell is great. I have thinner hair and it gets greasy easily from products this has never made my hair greasy or oily. My favorite time to use it is after I wand curl my hair and throw this in it it takes all the frizz away and gives me beautiful beach wave hair that stays all day.”

Buy: OUAI Leave In Conditioner $22.40

Ouai Wave Texture Spray

  • Size: 4.9 fl oz

One of the brand’s all-time bestsellers, the iconic Wave Spray creates that dream-tousled, undone look. The weightless mist provides an enviable body and texture with just a few spritzes, plus the formula includes coconut water for a hydration boost. While many wave sprays are formulated with salt for texture, this Ouai formula is infused with rice protein for hold (meaning less irritation and dryness). If touchable tresses weren’t enough, the spray is scented with a dreamy blend of Italian bergamot, water lily, and white musk. The mist is ideal for anyone seeking a volumizing and texturizing ‘oomph’ to limp, lifeless hair.

What Reviewers Say: “I love the way this smells and it’s extremely effective at giving my fine, uninspired hair a boost. I usually just spritz a bit into my roots and ends on second or third day hair. My hair is fine but it does have a slight wave, so this product helps bring that out. I surf a lot and this product definitely mimics the same effect, albeit it smells much nicer.”

Buy: OUAI Wave Texture Spray $22.40

Ouai Hand Créme

  • Size: 3 fl oz

Cocoon hands in hydration with this rich, creamy balm . Made with a moisturizing blend of coconut oil, murumuru seed butter, and shea butter, the Hand Crème soaks into the skin, leaving hands hydrated –not greasy. And the creamy formula is scented with Ouai’s beloved Rue St. Honoré (the same scent featured in the Hair Oil), with delicious escapist notes of violet, gardenia, ylang-ylang, and white musk.

What Reviewers Say: “I have purchased this twice now. I keep it at work. I am in my 60s and live in Arizona and I can tell you my hands look more like a 30-year-old. It is not greasy, it smells amazing and it keeps my hands so soft and hydrated. I won’t buy anything else ever again.”

Buy: OUAI Hand Créme $19.20

APPAREL
