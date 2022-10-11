ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUTO RACING: Bell tolls at Charlotte; Verstappen king again

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

South Point 400

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:05 p.m, and qualifying, 12:50 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won after starting sixth.

Last race: Christopher Bell went from well below the third playoff stage cutline to advancing in the playoffs, grabbing the lead from Kevin Harvick and pulling away in overtime to win on the road course at Charlotte.

Fast facts: Defending series campion Kyle Larson was among the four drivers eliminated, missing out by two points to Chase Briscoe. Daniel Suárez, Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman also were eliminated. ... Bell went from 11th to fourth in the playoff standings, 28 behind leader Chase Elliott. Joey Logano is second, 20 back, and Ross Chastain is 25 behind. ... Hendrick Motorsports, winner of the past two championships, saw its contingent in the playoffs cut from four to two, with Elliott and sixth-place William Byron still in the picture.

Next race: Oct. 23, Homestead, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 302

Site: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:35 p.m., and qualifying, 9:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 201 laps, 302 miles.

Last year: Josh Berry won after starting 15th.

Last race: AJ Allmendinger passed Ty Gibbs after an overtime restart on the road course at Charlotte and won the first elimination race in the playoffs.

Fast facts: Allmendinger has won all four of his starts in the series on the Charlotte road course and has claimed 10 of his 15 career victories on road courses. ... All four JR Motorsports drivers — Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Sam Mayer —- advanced in the playoffs. ... Defending series champion Daniel Hemric was eliminated, along with Riley Herbst, Jeremy Clements and Ryan Sieg, who was two points behind final advancer Brandon Jones. ... Gragson, who had won four straight races before Allmendinger won the last two, leads Allmendinger by 12 points and Gibbs by 18.

Next race: Oct. 22, Homestead, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Matt DiBenedetto earned his first career victory in the truck series with his win at Talladega, which finished under caution with him in front.

Next race: Oct. 22, Homestead, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen claimed his second consecutive season championship, starting from the pole in rainy Japan and leading throughout to clinch the title with four races remaining. The Dutchman has won 12 of the 19 races contested this season and 13 of the last 20.

Next race: Oct. 23, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Outgoing champion Alex Palou won at Laguna Seca and Will Power finished third in the season finale to beat Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden for the season championship by 16 points. It’s the second title for Power, who also won in 2014, and the 17th for the Penske organization.

Next race: March 5, 2023, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Illinois.

Next event: Oct. 13-16, Ennis, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Oct. 14, Greenwood, Nebraska, and Oct. 15, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

FanSided

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing for 2023?

Tyler Reddick’s stint at Richard Childress Racing may be ending at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, one year earlier than expected. Shortly after it was announced that Richard Childress Racing had picked up an option in Tyler Reddick’s contract to keep him with the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Reddick announced that he had signed with 23XI Racing for 2024.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out at 23XI Racing for 2023?

Does Tyler Reddick’s impending arrival at 23XI Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season mean that Kurt Busch won’t be back?. Kurt Busch hasn’t been behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car since Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a single-car qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway. It was announced the following day that he would not be competing in the race as a result of the concussion-like symptoms he had suffered following the wreck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty

Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
MOTORSPORTS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
960 The Ref

NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish

NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Ryan Sieg
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Robert Hight
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Riley Herbst
Person
Joey Logano
FOX Sports

From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists

Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: October 2022 (Charlotte Roval)

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the Round of 12 finale, an elimination race in the playoffs. View NASCAR tv ratings for Charlotte below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1.251 million with a rating of 0.80. Sunday’s NASCAR...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Race Track#Auto Racing#Jr Motorsports#Nbc#Homestead
FOX Sports

NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday

NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

Las Vegas Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR unloads in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Las Vegas Motor Speedway below. The metric for the qualifying...
LAS VEGAS, NV
