Natrona County, WY

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ava Covert represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of the 2019 International Box Truck that rammed police vehicles and charged against traffic during a high-profile chase through Casper on the morning of July 19 pleaded guilty to three felonies in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Speaking through an interpreter, Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo...
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a Casper man was sentenced in Natrona County District Court to 12–18 months in state prison on the charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult. Richard Allan Dangel entered an Alford guilty plea to the charge in June. Speaking at his sentencing Tuesday before the Honorable Kerri Johnson, Dangel said he maintained his innocence in the case.
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
UPDATE: NCSD said at 12:19 p.m. Thursday the heightened awareness statuses at NCHS, Dean Morgan and Park Elemenatary have been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed. UPDATE: NCSD said at 11:24 a.m. Thursday that no guns were found after the report on Thursday. A third student has also been identified in possible connection with the initial report, NCSD said. More details are available in this article.
CASPER, Wyo. — No guns were found on the Natrona County High School campus after school officials received a report that students may have brought guns to the campus, the Natrona County School District said at around 11:24 a.m. Thursday. After NCHS received the report of possible students with...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is seeking public help finding a missing Mills juvenile, according to a department release Monday. “Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022,” the release said. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming...
CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. On Saturday, he will be recognized for his years of service with one of the most prestigious honors the Federal Aviation Administration can bestow: the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
Antonio “Little Tony” Jurado, III: 1986 – 2022. Antonio “Tony” Jurado was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, to his mother Gloria Ruffini and father Antonio Jurado, Jr. on December 12, 1986. His family shortly after his birth moved to Lander, Wyoming, where Tony grew up. He was the best “BMX and skater in Fremont County!” his friends often quoted.
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Casper Firefighters, Local 904 Union hosted a garage sale at Fire Station 3 to raise money for its “Benevolent Fund.”. The Benevolent Fund is used to provide assistance when firefighters face hardships related to medical crises. After the community donated a variety of items for the garage sale and turned out on Saturday to buy items and help raise money for the Benevolent Fund, the Casper Firefighters shared a thank you letter on Monday.
