Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ava Covert represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/11/22–10/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Driver in July box truck chase pleads guilty; 4- to 9-year sentence recommended
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of the 2019 International Box Truck that rammed police vehicles and charged against traffic during a high-profile chase through Casper on the morning of July 19 pleaded guilty to three felonies in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Speaking through an interpreter, Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Defendant pleads not guilty in alleged armed burglary of home where 12.9 lbs. of marijuana was found
CASPER, Wyo. — One of the defendants in an alleged armed burglary in North Casper last May pleaded not guilty to the felony charges in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday. A’Dan Monroe is charged with aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. His $50,000 cash or surety bond...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/5/22 – 10/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Casper man gets prison time resulting from elder abuse incident
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a Casper man was sentenced in Natrona County District Court to 12–18 months in state prison on the charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult. Richard Allan Dangel entered an Alford guilty plea to the charge in June. Speaking at his sentencing Tuesday before the Honorable Kerri Johnson, Dangel said he maintained his innocence in the case.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona County High School on lockout after report of guns; two students in custody on Thursday
UPDATE: NCSD said at 12:19 p.m. Thursday the heightened awareness statuses at NCHS, Dean Morgan and Park Elemenatary have been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed. UPDATE: NCSD said at 11:24 a.m. Thursday that no guns were found after the report on Thursday. A third student has also been identified in possible connection with the initial report, NCSD said. More details are available in this article.
oilcity.news
NCSD: No guns found on NC campus after report on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — No guns were found on the Natrona County High School campus after school officials received a report that students may have brought guns to the campus, the Natrona County School District said at around 11:24 a.m. Thursday. After NCHS received the report of possible students with...
oilcity.news
Police seek missing juvenile; may be in Midwest
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is seeking public help finding a missing Mills juvenile, according to a department release Monday. “Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022,” the release said. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming...
oilcity.news
Natrona County announces annual Halloween ‘Trick-or-Treat’ event
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will be hosting its annual “Trick-or-Treat” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Parents and guardians can bring their kids to “trick-or-treat” county employees at three locations:. Townsend Justice Center, 115 N. Center St.; Entryway only. Natrona County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Longtime airport mechanic Marvin Robinson to be honored Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport. On Saturday, he will be recognized for his years of service with one of the most prestigious honors the Federal Aviation Administration can bestow: the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) C-Can or C-Can’t? Casper considering new rules for shipping containers
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is seeing some increased use of shipping containers, also known as C-Cans, popping up around the community both for storage purposes and as design features as part of new businesses. Black Tooth Brewing’s new business in the Old Yellowstone District, for instance, includes an orange...
oilcity.news
New Casper anti-discrimination ordinance proposal modeled after Cheyenne’s law
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is being asked to consider a new anti-discrimination ordinance that is largely modeled off of municipal anti-discrimination law in Cheyenne, according to a memo from City Attorney John Henley. A previous City Council adopted resolutions in 2018 expressing the city’s commitment to...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Jurado III; Atchley; Schwartzkopf
Antonio “Little Tony” Jurado, III: 1986 – 2022. Antonio “Tony” Jurado was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, to his mother Gloria Ruffini and father Antonio Jurado, Jr. on December 12, 1986. His family shortly after his birth moved to Lander, Wyoming, where Tony grew up. He was the best “BMX and skater in Fremont County!” his friends often quoted.
oilcity.news
Concerns at Commissary Mall demolition site lead to proposed new safety requirements in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Some concerns about residents’ safety arose during the demolition of the old Commissary Mall in downtown Casper this spring, Casper Chief Building Official Dan Elston told the City Council on Tuesday. Elston himself witnessed a risky situation during the demolition. “I actually had to go...
oilcity.news
Casper’s ‘Distinguished Citizen of the Year’ sees rising number of youth needing housing, education support
CASPER, Wyo. — A teacher who helped found Wyoming’s first McKinney-Vento program for students in transition almost 24 years ago said Monday that there is a growing need for education and shelter support for youth who are homeless or whose families are living on the edge of homelessness in the community.
oilcity.news
City of Casper looking to create two new contractor categories, including new ‘handy-person’ license
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed a proposal to create two new contractor license categories. There are currently three classes of contractor licenses available in Casper, a memo from Chief Building Official Dan Elston explained:. Class I license: Allows a contractor to construct, alter or...
oilcity.news
Casper Firefighters thank community for supporting ‘Benevolent Fund’ fundraiser
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Casper Firefighters, Local 904 Union hosted a garage sale at Fire Station 3 to raise money for its “Benevolent Fund.”. The Benevolent Fund is used to provide assistance when firefighters face hardships related to medical crises. After the community donated a variety of items for the garage sale and turned out on Saturday to buy items and help raise money for the Benevolent Fund, the Casper Firefighters shared a thank you letter on Monday.
Comments / 0