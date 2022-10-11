All the hallmarks of a great MIKE song appear on “nuthin i can do is wrng,” the lead single from the rapper’s upcoming album Beware of the Monkey: muddy vocals, dusty samples, and honest and intimate revelations. MIKE has only become more confident as he’s matured, and the emotional storms he’s weathered over the past five years give him the certitude to maintain the hope of 2021’s Disco!. Though his lyrics acknowledge there’s still trauma to overcome, his voice has more presence, the kind of heft that only comes from struggle: “It’s big MIKE, had to crawl before I really jumped/Or lift like it’s my all, gotta give it a bunch,” he announces. In the music video, we see MIKE in his element: recording into his laptop with a bare-bones setup. It’s a glimpse of an already masterful talent polishing his craft.

