Blue Rev
Why has no one thought to better organize the institution of power pop? Ever since Big Star chimed in with their #1 Record, bands of all stripes—the pop group with a shreddy guitarist, the pivoting mid-career punks, the shoegaze band going sober—have gathered loosely under this jubilant banner to pay tribute to broken hearts through hooks and harmonies. At some point, an intrepid fan could have borrowed from the various committees that oversee ska and emo and split power pop into waves, or at the very least adopted a post- or a nü- prefix along the way to divide a genre that’s collected bands since the Nixon era, from the Raspberries to the Go-Gos to Superchunk to the New Pornographers.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps
Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
Dua Lips Rocks Baggy Jeans In NYC After Date With Trevor Noah: ‘They Have Chemistry’
Dua Lipa was on-trend in baggy jeans just days after her date night with Trevor Noah! The singer, 27, channeled the 2000s with the loose fitting denim paired with a black t-shirt that appeared to feature a character from The Smurfs in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 1. She added a chunky pair of black sunglasses and trainers to the look, holding into a large leather bag in her left hand and a leather jacket flung over her right arm. Despite being casual, she still looked glam with her dark hair center parted and down as she exited a building with a friend, rocking a pink hoodie, in tow.
Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Black Skirt, Sock Boots & Helmet Bag in NYC
Just before the second season of her hit reality series premieres, Kim Kardashian is making the rounds in New York. Shortly after appearing on “The Today Show,” the businesswoman made an outfit change and hit the streets of NYC again. She spoke about pursuing a law degree, her many business ventures and season two of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” While her morning show attire included a black skintight turtleneck top paired with Balenciaga’s signature boot pants in a tiger print, she went with a different look later in the day.
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
Willow Goes Edgy in Knee-High Combat Boots & Black Wrap Top for ‘Saturday Night Live’
Willow Smith brought edgy style to Saturday Night Live‘s stage at NBC Studios in New York City, on Oct. 8. The 21-year-old singer matched her dark guitar in an all-black ensemble to sing “Ur a Stranger” from her newest album, “Coping Mechanism.” Smith wore a leather wrap top with a black buckle by Alaïa, paired with fitted leather pants with a hold-over waist and a black belt. The signer accessorized minimally with silver hoops and a septum ring. The standout piece of her outfit was her shoes. Smith slipped into knee-high combat boots. The punk rock-style boots featured buckles that went all...
The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style
The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots
Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway
Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
Sade Are Recording New Music
Sade have been working on new music, Billboard reports. The band has been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. The French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the studio, told Billboard, “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place.”. Sade last...
Gigi Hadid Serves Ringmaster Chic in a Skintight Pinstripe Suit
Break out those blazers for your next internship, because Gigi Hadid hit the town in a menswear-inspired suiting ‘fit that has us searching “fashion suit inspo” to add to our Pinterest boards. Amidst rumors that she’s currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio and is on "better terms” with baby...
<CopingMechanism>
Last year on Mother’s Day, Willow surprised her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, with a reunion performance by Jada’s 2000s nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom, starring Willow in her mother’s place as frontwoman. Clad in a Mastodon T-shirt, she foreshadowed her rocker era belting uncharacteristically dark lyrics—“I love your pain and how it opens you so wide/And I love the way you bleed all over me”—while the band shredded electric guitars to “Bleed All Over Me.” Though she officially shed her R&B indie-folk skin on 2021’s pop-punk Lately I Feel Everything, <COPINGMECHANISM> gets even grittier. The Gen Z philosopher’s efforts to evocatively communicate complex generational angst are hindered by her impersonal writing and delivery that doesn’t quite push past vocal imitation of her predecessors.
Paris Hilton Gets Parisian Chic in Ballet Flats and Flowy Midi Dress in Los Angeles
Paris Hilton took her whimsical style on the go while shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The “Simple Life” star strolled towards Parisian brand Maje’s boutique at The Grove, wearing a printed midi dress. Her balloon-sleeved white style featured a smocked waistline, a lightly cinched neckline and tiered skirt, covered in a delicate pink geometric floral print. Adding to her outfit’s whimsy was a pale pink shearling shoulder bag, as well as a pair of white Miu Miu sunglasses. Completing Hilton’s outfit was a white $350 baker cap by Ruslan Baginskiy, featuring pearl accents for added glamour. Hilton finished her ensemble...
Capricorn Sun
British dance producer Teisha Matthews, aka TSHA, exited 2021 with a much higher profile than the one she entered 2020 with. This might seem a curious state of affairs for a producer and DJ who specializes in dance-friendly jams—and who, like everyone else, saw her touring schedule canceled for the better part of a year. But TSHA’s music, unlike that of her clubbier kin, feels approachable, honest, and laden with pop hooks, going far beyond the ravenous demands of the dancefloor. Perhaps it’s not surprising that it prospered in a time of widespread emotional trauma, when so many people were looking for a friend.
Announcing a New Season of the Pitchfork Review Podcast
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast The Pitchfork Review includes in-depth analysis of the albums and artists we’re listening to right now. The show will offer insight into what our staff finds extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. Peek behind the curtain of Pitchfork, meet our critics, and consider music in a different way.
“nuthin i can do is wrng”
All the hallmarks of a great MIKE song appear on “nuthin i can do is wrng,” the lead single from the rapper’s upcoming album Beware of the Monkey: muddy vocals, dusty samples, and honest and intimate revelations. MIKE has only become more confident as he’s matured, and the emotional storms he’s weathered over the past five years give him the certitude to maintain the hope of 2021’s Disco!. Though his lyrics acknowledge there’s still trauma to overcome, his voice has more presence, the kind of heft that only comes from struggle: “It’s big MIKE, had to crawl before I really jumped/Or lift like it’s my all, gotta give it a bunch,” he announces. In the music video, we see MIKE in his element: recording into his laptop with a bare-bones setup. It’s a glimpse of an already masterful talent polishing his craft.
Worth It: Miu Miu's Ballet Flats
Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile. Among her many talents, Miu Miu's creative director Miuccia Prada is a master of the hard-to-achieve-yet-oft-attempted viral runway moment....
