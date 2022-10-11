Woman may have been held in Excelsior Springs home for weeks

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman who says she escaped from a man’s home may have been held for weeks, according to court documents.

Last week, police began searching an Excelsior Springs house where a woman reported being held hostage , leading to the arrest of the man charged in her kidnapping .

Clay County prosecutors charged Timothy Haslett Jr. with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping, as well as second-degree assault.

Mugshot of Timothy Haslett Jr. provided by the Excelsior Springs, Missouri Police Department

According to the search warrant application, police took several items out of the house, including ropes, bondage and a small safe. The court record also said the woman was found wearing a locked metal collar and had duct tape around her neck when officers arrived.

The woman told officers that a man named Timothy picked her up on Prospect Avenue in the beginning of September, according to the court document. She then said Haslett took her to an Excelsior Springs house and kept her in a small room in the basement.

She told investigators she was restrained with handcuffs on her wrists and ankles while in the room. She said Haslett sexually assaulted her multiple times while he held her against her will, court records say. The victim said he also injured her, leaving marks on her back.

The victim told police she was able to finally escape and run to a nearby house when Haslett took his child to school.

The warrant also shows officers removed the lock and collar from the victim’s neck because it was restricting her breathing.

On the way to the hospital, the victim told officers she could point out the house where she was held. The home was about a block away from where she ran for help from neighbors .

Excelsior Springs police waited for Haslett to return home from taking his child to school. They stopped Haslett and arrested him on an unrelated animal control violation before later charging him in the case.

Haslett was in court Tuesday where he entered a plea of not guilty. He also requested a public defender.

Haslett spoke openly with the judge — to the point that the judge reminded him he has the right to remain silent and that prosecutors were writing down everything he said.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge Louis Angles said during the time Haslett was allegedly holding the woman hostage, he had his bond revoked. Angles said Haslett should have been in custody after missing several court dates in an unrelated traffic violation.

In court, Haslett also mentioned that he has a girlfriend. It’s still unclear if that woman, his child or any other people were going into the home where police say this kidnapping was ongoing.

