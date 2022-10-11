ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Ridge, OH

WYTV.com

‘Opportunity to overcome’: Ohio school canceling football season

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The North High School Vikings in Akron have a lot of pride in their football program. Athletic Director Carrie Stewart says the players love representing their school each week, especially after going through some tough times recently. “We are in the middle of building something,...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Crash victims honored at local volleyball game

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard and Mooney communities came together to remember two of their own Monday. A memorial was held during a volleyball game between Mooney and Hubbard at Hubbard for Mark Pelini and Jillian Marian who died in a car accident last weekend. Both were 31 years old.
HUBBARD, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Pickup truck crashes through Brilex Industries in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a pickup truck crashed into Brilex Industries at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A fire department spokesman said the truck was exiting the Madison Avenue Expressway and failed to stop, crashing into the building.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
birchrestaurant.com

9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH

It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
KETTERING, OH
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Symphony orchestra performing at local venue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Dana Symphony Orchestra is performing Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” Wednesday night. Its at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Powers Auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, and free for students with their YSU ID. The show starts at 7:30...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU names interim president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees decided who will take over as interim president when Jim Tressel leaves next year. It will be Dr. Helen Lafferty. She is a Youngstown native with two degrees from YSU. She has spent 40 years at Villanova University in Philadephia. Dr. Lafferty will take a sabbatical and help YSU until a permanent president is hired.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Cooler with mainly morning rain Thursday

BE ALERT FOR PONDED ROADS AROUND THE VALLEY AFTER STEADY OVERNIGHT RAIN. SOME LOCATIONS IN TRUMBULL AND MAHONING COUNTY OVER AN INCH OF RAIN. Bristolville: 1.32″ Hubbard: 1.13″ Canfield: 1.04″. Rain showers this morning, have an umbrella. Temperatures in the upper 50’s. Peaks of sunshine this afternoon...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

City of Campbell honors local veterans

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell is proud of its local veterans. The city put up 74 memorial flags to honor them and then learned about even more veterans who wanted to be included. So, it printed another 100 flags with names and pictures of veterans. Those new flags were...
CAMPBELL, OH

