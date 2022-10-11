Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
‘Opportunity to overcome’: Ohio school canceling football season
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The North High School Vikings in Akron have a lot of pride in their football program. Athletic Director Carrie Stewart says the players love representing their school each week, especially after going through some tough times recently. “We are in the middle of building something,...
High school football Week 9 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fastest 10 weeks of the year is quickly coming to an end. With the playoffs right around the corner teams everywhere are using the season’s final two weeks to tune up and make sure they are ready. There are a number of intriguing matchups this...
Former YSU & Girard QB shining in new college home
Former YSU and Girard standout, and current Bentley University graduate quarterback Mark Waid has picked up a pair of honors for his play last week.
WYTV.com
Crash victims honored at local volleyball game
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard and Mooney communities came together to remember two of their own Monday. A memorial was held during a volleyball game between Mooney and Hubbard at Hubbard for Mark Pelini and Jillian Marian who died in a car accident last weekend. Both were 31 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
WYTV.com
Southington Elementary School – Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Mitchell – 2nd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Mitchell, 2nd grade teachers at Southington Elementary School, for having their class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!
WYTV.com
Pickup truck crashes through Brilex Industries in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a pickup truck crashed into Brilex Industries at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A fire department spokesman said the truck was exiting the Madison Avenue Expressway and failed to stop, crashing into the building.
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
WYTV.com
Symphony orchestra performing at local venue
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Dana Symphony Orchestra is performing Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” Wednesday night. Its at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Powers Auditorium. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, and free for students with their YSU ID. The show starts at 7:30...
WYTV.com
YSU names interim president
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees decided who will take over as interim president when Jim Tressel leaves next year. It will be Dr. Helen Lafferty. She is a Youngstown native with two degrees from YSU. She has spent 40 years at Villanova University in Philadephia. Dr. Lafferty will take a sabbatical and help YSU until a permanent president is hired.
WYTV.com
Cooler with mainly morning rain Thursday
BE ALERT FOR PONDED ROADS AROUND THE VALLEY AFTER STEADY OVERNIGHT RAIN. SOME LOCATIONS IN TRUMBULL AND MAHONING COUNTY OVER AN INCH OF RAIN. Bristolville: 1.32″ Hubbard: 1.13″ Canfield: 1.04″. Rain showers this morning, have an umbrella. Temperatures in the upper 50’s. Peaks of sunshine this afternoon...
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
WYTV.com
City of Campbell honors local veterans
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell is proud of its local veterans. The city put up 74 memorial flags to honor them and then learned about even more veterans who wanted to be included. So, it printed another 100 flags with names and pictures of veterans. Those new flags were...
Ohio woman recovering after almost losing ear in deer attack during race
Rebecca Heasley is an avid participant in 5K races with her sister, but her passion for running took an unexpected turn when she was attacked by a deer while participating in the ‘Space Race’ in Willowick.
Comments / 0