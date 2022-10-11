Read full article on original website
Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage
Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
Best place to eat in New England: Yelp says it’s Jayd Bun in R.I.
The best place to eat in New England is in Rhode Island, according to Yelp. The website named Jayd Bun as the best place to eat in New England on a new top 100 list Tuesday. The restaurant, according to Yelp, specializes in “comfort food” that chef Annie Parisi grew up with in Tianjin, China.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 won off of ‘The Price is Right’ lottery ticket
A $500,000 lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Massachusetts was claimed on Wednesday. The prize was won playing “The Price Is Right” game and was bought from Cumberland Farms on County St. in Attleboro. There were also two $100,000 scratch-off tickets also claimed on Wednesday. One was from playing...
Utah fugitive arrested in Vermont is person of interest in NH homicide
A Utah fugitive who was arrested by police in Vermont on Wednesday is said to be a person of interest in the unsolved April homicide of a New Hampshire couple, according to the South Burlington Police Department. New Hampshire detectives spotted Logan Clegg, 26, walking along Williston Road in South...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Mass. woman wins $100,000 on a free ‘Mass Cash’ lottery ticket
A woman from Randolph struck gold on a free “Mass Cash” ticket she received for a lottery promotion from a convenience store in her town. Maria Cherisme became the third person to win $100,000 on a free promotional ticket since last October. The Mass Lottery promotion, “Rake in the Winnings,” began Oct. 3 and will continue through Oct. 30. Its rules are simple: purchase $5 or more on any draw or monitor game on a single ticket, and you have a chance to win a free $1 Quic Pic ticket for a Massachusetts Lottery game.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million
A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
Adopt a kitten: Cats flown from Florida to Springfield after Hurricane Ian
Animals displaced by Hurricane Ian have been flown to northern states following the overflow in Florida shelters, and Massachusetts has multiple shelters stepping up to take them in. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have been taking in animals over the past few weeks and have recently joined forces to...
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
Nearly 60 officers denied recertification by Mass. police licensing agency
Nearly 60 law enforcement personnel in Massachusetts were denied recertification through a police licensing commission, according to data presented Thursday morning at a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission meeting. The names of 57 officers who have been denied recertification have not been released publicly, and the commission has...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will convene MBTA safety hearing in Boston
Since a report in August claimed the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority prioritized large projects over daily operations, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will convene a hearing looking into the agency’s alleged safety and management failures. The report was released by the Federal Transit Administration, issuing four directives for the MBTA to...
Massachusetts weather forecast: Heavy rain and wind ahead Thursday and Friday
Heavy rain and blustery winds are on the horizon for much of Massachusetts from Thursday into Friday, weather officials warned. The balmy air and clear skies that arrived mid-week were gone by Thursday morning as a front of cold air pushed into the region, carrying with it the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms, multiple inches of rain and gusty winds, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
The 4 Mass. ballot questions, boiled down to 1-sentence summaries
As Massachusetts voters soon decide whether they want to preserve a state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and creating a new constitutional amendment imposing an income surtax on wealthy Bay Staters, Secretary of State Bill Galvin urged people Wednesday to consult official information on ballot questions published by his office.
How to watch Wednesday’s Geoff Diehl, Maura Healey debate for Mass. governor
Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates will participate in their first televised debate Wednesday evening, after the Democratic nominee snubbed her Republican rival’s challenge to square off at least three times in the lead-up to the November general election. Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey will debate Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, a former...
Geoff Diehl on Trump election fraud claims: ‘Obviously Joe Biden won the election, look at the economy’
Despite trying to swing the debate away from Donald Trump, Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl found himself repeatedly addressing questions about the former president at a debate with Democratic candidate Maura Healey on NBC Boston and NECN Wednesday night. When asked about his support for the former president and...
Baker denies Biden on pardoning marijuana crimes, touting existing system
Rather than pardons, expunging criminal records is the simplest method to handle marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker’s comments to the press came during a groundbreaking event in Lawrence, according to 7News. They also come almost one week after President Joe Biden requested all state governors to pardon those convicted of state marijuana offenses, as Biden himself would pardon those convicted at the federal level despite no one currently in federal prison for “simple possession.”
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified...
