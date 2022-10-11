A woman from Randolph struck gold on a free “Mass Cash” ticket she received for a lottery promotion from a convenience store in her town. Maria Cherisme became the third person to win $100,000 on a free promotional ticket since last October. The Mass Lottery promotion, “Rake in the Winnings,” began Oct. 3 and will continue through Oct. 30. Its rules are simple: purchase $5 or more on any draw or monitor game on a single ticket, and you have a chance to win a free $1 Quic Pic ticket for a Massachusetts Lottery game.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO