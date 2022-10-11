ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage

Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
TAUNTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Mass. woman wins $100,000 on a free 'Mass Cash' lottery ticket

A woman from Randolph struck gold on a free “Mass Cash” ticket she received for a lottery promotion from a convenience store in her town. Maria Cherisme became the third person to win $100,000 on a free promotional ticket since last October. The Mass Lottery promotion, “Rake in the Winnings,” began Oct. 3 and will continue through Oct. 30. Its rules are simple: purchase $5 or more on any draw or monitor game on a single ticket, and you have a chance to win a free $1 Quic Pic ticket for a Massachusetts Lottery game.
RANDOLPH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million

A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
LYNNFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will convene MBTA safety hearing in Boston

Since a report in August claimed the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority prioritized large projects over daily operations, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will convene a hearing looking into the agency’s alleged safety and management failures. The report was released by the Federal Transit Administration, issuing four directives for the MBTA to...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather forecast: Heavy rain and wind ahead Thursday and Friday

Heavy rain and blustery winds are on the horizon for much of Massachusetts from Thursday into Friday, weather officials warned. The balmy air and clear skies that arrived mid-week were gone by Thursday morning as a front of cold air pushed into the region, carrying with it the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms, multiple inches of rain and gusty winds, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

The 4 Mass. ballot questions, boiled down to 1-sentence summaries

As Massachusetts voters soon decide whether they want to preserve a state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and creating a new constitutional amendment imposing an income surtax on wealthy Bay Staters, Secretary of State Bill Galvin urged people Wednesday to consult official information on ballot questions published by his office.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Baker denies Biden on pardoning marijuana crimes, touting existing system

Rather than pardons, expunging criminal records is the simplest method to handle marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker’s comments to the press came during a groundbreaking event in Lawrence, according to 7News. They also come almost one week after President Joe Biden requested all state governors to pardon those convicted of state marijuana offenses, as Biden himself would pardon those convicted at the federal level despite no one currently in federal prison for “simple possession.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

