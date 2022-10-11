WORCESTER - A furniture store that's been a fixture in Worcester for decades is going out of business. Rotmans said liquidation sales at the "largest furniture and flooring store in New England" on Southbridge Street will begin on Friday.President and CEO Steve Rotman is retiring at 83 years old."We've had the honor of serving countless families in this region for over 60 years, and I'm proud of earning their loyalty based on providing the best products, service and value overall, which continues until the last piece of merchandise leaves our store," Rotman said in a statement.Rotmans was founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956. It was bought by Vystar Corp., a Worcester-based latex manufacturer also run by Steve Rotman, in 2019.The store had announced in January of last year that it would be remodeling its 200,000 square-foot showroom.The store will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the closing sale.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO