FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Wilmington Apple
Owner Of Wilmington Construction Company Charged In $3 Million Payroll Scheme
BOSTON, MA — A Beverly Farms man was charged Thursday in a 13-count indictment in connection with a payroll scheme involving underreporting of overtime hours for his union employees and failing to collect and pay payroll taxes. Frank Loconte, 61, was indicted on four counts of mail fraud, one...
iheart.com
Thrift-Shoppers Rejoice: Pay By The Pound At Garment District In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE (WBZNewsRadio) - Just minutes from the Kendall/MIT Red Line T station sits a massive unique thrift store, known for selling new and used clothes both from the racks and from a huge pile on the ground floor, known as 'By The Pound,' where shoppers pay by the weight of their finds.
Rotmans furniture store in Worcester going out of business
WORCESTER - A furniture store that's been a fixture in Worcester for decades is going out of business. Rotmans said liquidation sales at the "largest furniture and flooring store in New England" on Southbridge Street will begin on Friday.President and CEO Steve Rotman is retiring at 83 years old."We've had the honor of serving countless families in this region for over 60 years, and I'm proud of earning their loyalty based on providing the best products, service and value overall, which continues until the last piece of merchandise leaves our store," Rotman said in a statement.Rotmans was founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956. It was bought by Vystar Corp., a Worcester-based latex manufacturer also run by Steve Rotman, in 2019.The store had announced in January of last year that it would be remodeling its 200,000 square-foot showroom.The store will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the closing sale.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee grocery store seeking help finding dozens of missing shopping carts
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for the community’s help to find over 40 missing shopping carts and owners think this issue highlights an underlying problem in the city. If you need a shopping cart while shopping at Fruit Fair, you better be quick....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO
Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
I-Team: Homeowners surprised to find liens on their properties after signing deal
MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock. Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property. "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does. Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...
Massachusetts furniture store closing its doors after more than 60 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre warehouse and showroom is closing its doors after more than 60 years of serving residents of New England. Rotmans Furniture, of Worcester, announced Tuesday that it will begin total liquidation on Friday with the retirement of...
Listed: A mid-century modern home in Worcester for $1.1 million
Step inside the front door, and the first thing that catches your eye is the cascading green staircase sweeping upward. 33 Aylesbury Road is a unique piece of mid-century architecture in Worcester. Built in 1966, the home was designed by architect Irwin Regent. Listed at $1.1 million, the 5,472-square-foot home...
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The seven-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of the...
Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage
Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
nrinow.news
Tavolo Wine Bar owner takes over Waterfall Cafe, property sells for $945K
BURRILLVILLE – Leonard Mello, owner of Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, with locations in Smithfield, Providence and Warwick, has taken over management of the Waterfall Cafe in Harrisville, also purchasing the property at 35 East Ave. for $945,000. Mello applied for a transfer of restaurant licenses last month...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket
Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
WCVB
Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations
BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
