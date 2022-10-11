ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

CBS Boston

Rotmans furniture store in Worcester going out of business

WORCESTER - A furniture store that's been a fixture in Worcester for decades is going out of business. Rotmans said liquidation sales at the "largest furniture and flooring store in New England" on Southbridge Street will begin on Friday.President and CEO Steve Rotman is retiring at 83 years old."We've had the honor of serving countless families in this region for over 60 years, and I'm proud of earning their loyalty based on providing the best products, service and value overall, which continues until the last piece of merchandise leaves our store," Rotman said in a statement.Rotmans was founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956. It was bought by Vystar Corp., a Worcester-based latex manufacturer also run by Steve Rotman, in 2019.The store had announced in January of last year that it would be remodeling its 200,000 square-foot showroom.The store will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the closing sale.
WORCESTER, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Business
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Ocean State Job Lot surprises ACO

Fairhaven’s Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps got a pleasant surprise last week when Ocean State Job Lot said they had a donation for the shelter. “We had no idea what it was,” wrote Mr. Cripps on Facebook. “When we arrived they pushed out over $3,000 in supplies which was more than generous we thought until they added a $1,000 check to our shelter AND a $1,500 gift card!”
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Valley Breeze

Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook

SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
SMITHFIELD, RI
nshoremag.com

Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak

The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
BURLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Homeowners surprised to find liens on their properties after signing deal

MALDEN - Bill Gillespie put a beam in himself to hold up the second floor of his home in Malden. It was supposed to be temporary until a contractor could start the much-needed renovation. All that is now on hold after the bank giving Gillespie the financing for the project ran into a roadblock.  Gillespie says he was shocked when the bank said he had a lien on his property.  "I have no liens on this house," he told WBZ-TV's I-Team. But he does.  Gillespie signed what is called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement with...
MALDEN, MA
Boston

Listed: A mid-century modern home in Worcester for $1.1 million

Step inside the front door, and the first thing that catches your eye is the cascading green staircase sweeping upward. 33 Aylesbury Road is a unique piece of mid-century architecture in Worcester. Built in 1966, the home was designed by architect Irwin Regent. Listed at $1.1 million, the 5,472-square-foot home...
WORCESTER, MA
Economy
MassLive.com

Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage

Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket

Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations

BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
BOSTON, MA

