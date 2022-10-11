Read full article on original website
Lesotho populist party wins most seats in election, falls short of majority
MASERU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Lesotho party led by a diamond magnate won the most seats in last week's election, but fell short of an overall majority, the election commission said on Monday, raising the prospect of more political gridlock.
Italy's rightist coalition splits over electing Senate speaker
ROME (Reuters) -A senior member of Giorgia Meloni’s nationalist Brothers of Italy party was elected speaker of the upper house Senate on Thursday, despite a revolt within the right-wing coalition that won last month’s general election.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition coup leader guarantees his safety
OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday.
Ethiopia, Tigrayan forces accept African Union-led peace talks
NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government and rival Tigrayan forces said on Wednesday they have accepted an invitation by the African Union to participate in peace talks aimed at ending a two-year conflict.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Bosnian Serb pro-Russian leader renews secession threat
BELGRADE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik renewed his secession threat on Monday, a week after the general election in the ethnically-divided country showed his party remained dominant among the Serbs.
Iraq names new president and prime minister, ending a year of political deadlock
Iraq's parliament elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as the country's new president on Thursday, ending a yearlong political stalemate that had turned violent over the summer.
Biden State Department Embraces Flawed Logic for Bolivian Coup in Leaked Report
A State Department report obtained by The Intercept shows the Biden administration continuing to embrace claims of electoral fraud that opened the door for a right-wing takeover of the Bolivian government in 2019. Mandated by the most recent omnibus spending bill, the report delivered to Congress mirrors the posture the Trump administration pushed three years ago, when it sought to cement the replacement of Bolivia’s Indigenous socialist president Evo Morales with the country’s right-wing Christian senator Jeanine Áñez.
Iraqi MPs elect new president amid threat of rocket fire
Iraqi lawmakers on Thursday elected former minister Abdul Latif Rashid as the country's next president, defying threats of further violence following a barrage of rocket attacks earlier in the day and taking a key step toward ending a crippling political vacuum. At least nine rockets targeted Iraq’s Parliament inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the government, ahead of a much-anticipated session where lawmakers forged ahead with the formation of the next government despite the political crisis. At least five people were wounded.Per Iraqi law, the president must call on Parliament’s largest bloc to nominate a premier....
France 24
Lebanon's parliament begins a (very) long political battle to elect next president
As Lebanon sinks further into acute economic crisis, President Michel Aoun's term of office approaches its end on October 31. Parliament members began the process of electing his successor on September 29. The political tug-of-war over this post, reserved for a member of the Maronite Christian community, is expected to be lengthy. During the last presidential election, Lebanon went without a president for 29 months.
Lebanese parliament session to elect new president postponed till Oct 20
DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri postponed on Thursday a session on electing a new president to Oct. 20, after the house failed to secure a quorum.
Vanuatu goes to polls by air, sea and road in snap election after lightning campaign
After a short and sharp 10-day campaign, voters in Vanuatu will on Thursday cast their ballots in a snap election to determine its 52-seat parliament. The Vanuatu Electoral Commission, normally staffed by just eight full-time officers, has been working around the clock to ensure the smooth running of a ballot with a record number of candidates.
The Jewish Press
Knesset Begins Review of Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal – But Won’t Vote On It
Israeli lawmakers officially began on Wednesday evening to review the maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon. During the review, the agreement will be presented to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The review process is expected to take a maximum of two weeks – but at the end...
Home Secretary has ‘reservations’ over relaxing immigration for India trade deal
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India.Earlier this year, then prime minister Boris Johnson indicated an agreement could mean accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in Indian migration to the UK.It is the second time in less than a week that the Home Secretary has expressed a view that risks putting her at odds with Government policy.Earlier this week, she was criticised by a senior Government source for saying she believes the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.Prime Minister Liz Truss is struggling to...
Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peace talks
The United States and other Western powers on Wednesday urged Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels to start African Union-led peace talks, and called on neighboring Eritrea to withdraw its troops from the battlefield. "We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authorities to participate in African Union-led talks aimed at helping Ethiopia achieve a lasting peace," the statement said.
Mulayam Singh Yadav: Veteran politician and three-time CM of largest Indian state dies at 82
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the three-time chief minister of India’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh and former federal defence minister, died at the age of 82 on Monday, according to reports.Yadav was remembered by his colleagues as a “soldier for democracy” and a “grassroots leader”. A three-day state mourning has been declared in Uttar Pradesh for the veteran leader whose mortal remains will be brought back to his birthplace Saifai from capital Delhi.He was admitted to the Medanta Hospital near Delhi where he battled for his life for the past few weeks. He was put on lifesaving drugs, and later on...
Top Israeli ministers want Lebanon deal approved "urgently"
JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Top Israeli ministers agreed on Wednesday that a U.S.-brokered maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon should be green-lit speedily, a government statement said after their meeting, without specifying if there would be a parliamentary review.
Israel and Lebanon to settle maritime border dispute with US-brokered agreement
Israel and Lebanon will settle a decades-long dispute over the maritime border between the two nations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea with a US-brokered agreement that will allow both countries access to valuable undersea natural gas reserves.“The government of Israel and Government of Lebanon, have agreed to formally end their maritime boundary dispute and establish a permanent maritime boundary between them,” said a senior Biden administration official who said the deal is the result of “months” of negotiations to end the “long running dispute of multiple decades”.Israel and Lebanon first started talks over the maritime border dispute over a decade...
