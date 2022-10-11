Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India.Earlier this year, then prime minister Boris Johnson indicated an agreement could mean accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in Indian migration to the UK.It is the second time in less than a week that the Home Secretary has expressed a view that risks putting her at odds with Government policy.Earlier this week, she was criticised by a senior Government source for saying she believes the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.Prime Minister Liz Truss is struggling to...

IMMIGRATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO