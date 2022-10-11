ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: October 13

1. For all those who can't ever get enough Halloween, how about some smashing pumpkins?. Head to the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon Friday from 5:30-6:30. Museum staff will help with painting pumpkins, pumpkin-themed activities, and flinging those gourds with their trebuchet. Vote on staff pumpkins with donations to support...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Bistro Bella Vita celebrates 25 years of business

In Grand Rapids, the restaurant Bistro Bella Vita has seen some amazing changes to the downtown area over the past 25 years. The restaurant has stood the test of time and thrived by delivering exceptional guest experiences with top-tier French and Italian Cuisine. Come help the restaurant celebrate its quarter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Small Plates Big Impact fundraiser returns to Downtown Market Grand Rapids on October 20

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is once again hosting its annual fall fundraiser, Small Plates Big Impact, for the Downtown Market Education Foundation on October 20. The event will take over the Market Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., closing to the public or one night only. The event will include drinks and samples of food from Market vendors, along with live music and shopping.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

How to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is less than three weeks away!. The city of Grand Rapids has released several tips on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year. If you plan on going door-to-door or handing out candy, the Grand Rapids Police Department advises community members to take the following precautions:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek nonprofit holds coat drive through Oct. 31

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A nonprofit in Battle Creek is collecting winter coats for people who need them most ahead of the winter season in Calhoun County. Charitable Union says it is holding a coat drive through Oct. 31. The following sizes are most needed, the organization tells us:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

US-131/M-179 interchange completed 1 month ahead of schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US-131/M-179 interchange is now complete in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the project, which began in March 2021, was finished a month ahead of the originally projected completion date. We’re told most of the $23.7 million project was funded by...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Sparta police seek vandals behind recent park graffiti

SPARTA, Mich. — Police are seeking the identities of those responsible for graffiti that appeared in at least one Sparta park recently. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says it’s the second time similar graffiti turned up in the city since the summer. "We have some nice parks in...
SPARTA, MI
Fox17

40 guns, thousands in stolen property seized in Nelson Twp.

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seized dozens of firearms while investigating a series of burglaries in Kent County on Tuesday. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 40 guns were confiscated during the execution of a search warrant on Oak Lane in Nelson Township. We’re told thousands of...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Suspect in deadly Make-A-Wish bike crash faces murder charges

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of hitting and killing two cyclists and injuring three others with her car in Ionia County over the summer has been issued additional charges in the incident. The crash happened on July 30 on Stage Road north of East Nickle Plate Road,...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kent Co. prosecutor finds officer's shooting of U-Haul chase suspect justified

WALKER, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has determined a police officer’s decision to shoot a robbery suspect in Walker last month was justified. The news comes as the Kent County Sheriff’s Office announces its completion of an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident, which reportedly occurred during a police chase that ended with a crashed U-Haul in Georgetown Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI

