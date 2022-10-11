Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Morning Buzz: October 13
1. For all those who can't ever get enough Halloween, how about some smashing pumpkins?. Head to the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon Friday from 5:30-6:30. Museum staff will help with painting pumpkins, pumpkin-themed activities, and flinging those gourds with their trebuchet. Vote on staff pumpkins with donations to support...
Bistro Bella Vita celebrates 25 years of business
In Grand Rapids, the restaurant Bistro Bella Vita has seen some amazing changes to the downtown area over the past 25 years. The restaurant has stood the test of time and thrived by delivering exceptional guest experiences with top-tier French and Italian Cuisine. Come help the restaurant celebrate its quarter...
Small Plates Big Impact fundraiser returns to Downtown Market Grand Rapids on October 20
The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is once again hosting its annual fall fundraiser, Small Plates Big Impact, for the Downtown Market Education Foundation on October 20. The event will take over the Market Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., closing to the public or one night only. The event will include drinks and samples of food from Market vendors, along with live music and shopping.
BISSELL to hold free vaccine clinic for pets this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding a free pet vaccine clinic this weekend. The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. We’re told all pet parents are encouraged to bring in cats and dogs that are at...
How to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is less than three weeks away!. The city of Grand Rapids has released several tips on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year. If you plan on going door-to-door or handing out candy, the Grand Rapids Police Department advises community members to take the following precautions:
Battle Creek nonprofit holds coat drive through Oct. 31
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A nonprofit in Battle Creek is collecting winter coats for people who need them most ahead of the winter season in Calhoun County. Charitable Union says it is holding a coat drive through Oct. 31. The following sizes are most needed, the organization tells us:
Grand Rapids officials to distribute 2,000 logs, reduce waste
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids plans to give away 2,000 logs that recipients can use for firewood this year. The giveaway is scheduled to be held Nov. 4–5 at Grand Rapids’ drop-off site for yard waste between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. We’re...
Jacobs Financial Services: Playing the market safely during retirement
Are you a daredevil? Do you like to play things fast and loose? There are folks out there like that, but when it comes to the retirement fund that's not how you should play it. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services shares ways you can play the market safely with...
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
US-131/M-179 interchange completed 1 month ahead of schedule
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US-131/M-179 interchange is now complete in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the project, which began in March 2021, was finished a month ahead of the originally projected completion date. We’re told most of the $23.7 million project was funded by...
'It's been difficult:' Muskegon ISD on Muskegon Height's schooling issues
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Area Intermediate School Board Superintendent sat down with FOX 17 Monday to discuss the school's history. The ISD Superintendent serves as a support branch for all schools in Muskegon County, but cannot directly control any local district. In Muskegon Heights, there are two...
Sparta police seek vandals behind recent park graffiti
SPARTA, Mich. — Police are seeking the identities of those responsible for graffiti that appeared in at least one Sparta park recently. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says it’s the second time similar graffiti turned up in the city since the summer. "We have some nice parks in...
Portage Northern interim principal on leave following alleged 'incident' at homecoming dance
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage principal was placed on leave following “an incident” at a recent homecoming dance, according to school officials. A representative of Portage Public Schools says the school district is investigating the incident, which they say occurred Saturday during the Portage Northern Homecoming Dance.
40 guns, thousands in stolen property seized in Nelson Twp.
NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seized dozens of firearms while investigating a series of burglaries in Kent County on Tuesday. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 40 guns were confiscated during the execution of a search warrant on Oak Lane in Nelson Township. We’re told thousands of...
Suspect in deadly Make-A-Wish bike crash faces murder charges
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of hitting and killing two cyclists and injuring three others with her car in Ionia County over the summer has been issued additional charges in the incident. The crash happened on July 30 on Stage Road north of East Nickle Plate Road,...
Kent Co. prosecutor finds officer's shooting of U-Haul chase suspect justified
WALKER, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has determined a police officer’s decision to shoot a robbery suspect in Walker last month was justified. The news comes as the Kent County Sheriff’s Office announces its completion of an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident, which reportedly occurred during a police chase that ended with a crashed U-Haul in Georgetown Township.
