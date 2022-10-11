ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Verge

Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps

Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
INTERNET
TechSpot

Facebook found more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps stealing login credentials

What just happened? Meta recently released vulnerability information regarding several hundred malicious Android and iOS applications. All of the apps were listed in Apple and Google app stores and disguised as legitimate software. But despite their descriptions and reviews, they were designed with the end goal of stealing user information.
INTERNET
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg takes veiled shots at Apple after releasing $1,499 VR headset

CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a spiel that suggested that he sees Apple as the company's main competitor in virtual and augmented reality. Zuckerberg's remarks mirror Facebook's ongoing complaints with how Apple manages the App Store for iPhones and iPads. Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday hinted that he sees Apple as Meta's...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
INTERNET
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to turn on Google Chrome's dark mode on desktop or mobile devices

To turn on dark mode in Google Chrome, go to Settings on Windows or System Preferences on Mac. On iPhone, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and select Dark in the Appearance section. On Android, go to Settings > Theme and select Dark or System Default. While running your...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Here’s an early look at Android’s app archiving feature

While we’ve been waiting to hear more about Google’s upcoming tool that “archives” certain apps to help free up space on your device, @AssembleDebug has managed to activate the feature ahead of its release (via Android Police). Google first announced archiving earlier this year, claiming it...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS VPN apps have another flaw, shows new research: excluding many Apple apps

A security researcher back in August found a significant flaw in iOS VPN apps, and a second researcher has now demonstrated another major issue. The first problem was that opening a VPN app should close all existing connections, but didn’t. The second is that many Apple apps send private data outside the VPN tunnel, including Health (above) and Wallet …
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg showed his full avatar, which now has legs, in real-time for the first time after Meta was slammed for poor graphics

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted the new metaverse avatars at the company's Connect conference. Zuckerberg's avatar featured legs, which he said was "probably the most requested feature." The company also announced a new $1,499 Quest Pro virtual reality headset, and new partnerships. Mark Zuckerberg debuted his new avatar in real-time...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Google wants to kill your passwords on Android and Chrome with passkeys

Google is building out passkey support into Android, though you won’t be able to use it yet without some tinkering. The search giant shared that it would be making the password-killing feature available for testing today for users on Google Play Services Beta or Chrome Canary, with general availability coming later in the year. Aside from Android and Chrome devices, passkeys also became available earlier with Safari on iOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
TECHNOLOGY

Community Policy