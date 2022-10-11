Read full article on original website
The Verge
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
TechSpot
What just happened? Meta recently released vulnerability information regarding several hundred malicious Android and iOS applications. All of the apps were listed in Apple and Google app stores and disguised as legitimate software. But despite their descriptions and reviews, they were designed with the end goal of stealing user information.
Meta's security researchers discovered over 400 Android and iOS apps this year designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise users' accounts.
CNBC
Business Insider
Business Insider
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
The Verge
9to5Mac
Digital Trends
