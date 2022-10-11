Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
msn.com
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.
Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
News On 6
Cooking Corner: Mississippi Pot Roast
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. As it starts to feel more like fall outside, our friend Heather Berryhill is showing us a fun seasonal recipe for Mississippi Pot Roast. For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE. MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST. INGREDIENTS. 1 (3-4 pounds)...
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
purewow.com
French Onion Grilled Cheese
Melty Gruyère and caramelized onions make for one decadent sandwich. Oui, French onion is one of our all-time favorite soups. And grilled cheese is up there in our sandwich rankings. Why not combine the two into the coziest combination imaginable? French onion grilled cheese is the answer to our dreams. With caramelized onions (that you can totally make ahead), gooey Gruyère and a swipe of tangy Dijon mustard, it has “fall lunch” written all over it.
12tomatoes.com
Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese
You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's Tuscan chicken meatloaf
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make Tuscan chicken meatloaf.
How To Make Deviled Eggs Dip: Recipes Worth Cooking
Deviled Eggs Dip with paprika and chives is a great way to use leftover eggs. It’s creamy, spicy, and an easy-to-make delicious appetizer worth tasting. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
The Daily South
Sausage And Egg Casserole
Breakfast casseroles are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any occasion, and this Sausage and Egg Casserole is no exception. Simple, no-frills ingredients, minimal prep time, and a short cooking time mean this breakfast can easily be pulled together in the morning (after a cup of coffee, of course) or anytime the breakfast bug bites.
Try This Recipe for a Next-Level Sour Cream and Onion Dip
First combined in 1954 by an enterprising home chef in the Golden State, sour cream and Lipton’s dehydrated onion soup mix came together to form a culinary creation that became known as California Dip thanks to its state of origin. The dip was an instant hit and news of...
msn.com
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making
This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
No Tricks Here: How to Score Free Dunkin' Treats This Halloween Season
It's a good time to be a Dunkin' Rewards member! This spooky season, they're offering a slew of scary good deals. The rewards program relaunched earlier this month and is kicking off strong with a handful of boo-tiful deals. Through Halloween, members will be able to score freebies that include a free breakfast sandwich, 10-count of Munchkins, or Bagel Minis when they purchase any full-sized medium drink.
Farm and Dairy
Spaghetti Carbonara
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a large frying pan over medium heat, cook pancetta and add garlic and wine. Continue to cook for about 4 minutes; set aside. In a large serving bowl, beat the eggs with the cheese and seasonings; set aside. Cook the...
12tomatoes.com
Naan Stuffing
It’s so flavorful and bright. If someone is making chicken or turkey then the stuffing is probably what I’m actually going to be drooling over. So when I saw this recipe for naan stuffing I was all in. Naan is a flatbread traditional to India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan that’s usually cooked over an open fire. This cooking method gives the bread darker areas with more flavor and a pillowy interior that’s absolutely heavenly when doused in butter, garlic, and parsley.
