Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: October 13

1. For all those who can't ever get enough Halloween, how about some smashing pumpkins?. Head to the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon Friday from 5:30-6:30. Museum staff will help with painting pumpkins, pumpkin-themed activities, and flinging those gourds with their trebuchet. Vote on staff pumpkins with donations to support...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Get a sneak peek of GR Ballet's "Elemental Movement"

The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Grand Rapids Ballet continues with this weekend's upcoming performance of Elemental Movement. Watch the video above for a special preview of the performance from two company dancers, Adriana and Nathan. Elemental Movement will be performed October 14-16 at the following times: October 14 at 7:30...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Bistro Bella Vita celebrates 25 years of business

In Grand Rapids, the restaurant Bistro Bella Vita has seen some amazing changes to the downtown area over the past 25 years. The restaurant has stood the test of time and thrived by delivering exceptional guest experiences with top-tier French and Italian Cuisine. Come help the restaurant celebrate its quarter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Small Plates Big Impact fundraiser returns to Downtown Market Grand Rapids on October 20

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is once again hosting its annual fall fundraiser, Small Plates Big Impact, for the Downtown Market Education Foundation on October 20. The event will take over the Market Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., closing to the public or one night only. The event will include drinks and samples of food from Market vendors, along with live music and shopping.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo

Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

Cat or Dog That Needs Shots? Get Them Free in GR This Weekend

Having a pet can be expensive, if money is tight and your cat or dog needs shots, there is a free vaccine clinic going on in Grand Rapids this weekend. My son and I got a dog a couple of years ago and I was aware of there would be visits to the vet and food costs but I didn't realize animals needed so many visits to the vet and they would be so expensive.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI

