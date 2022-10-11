Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
Morning Buzz: October 13
1. For all those who can't ever get enough Halloween, how about some smashing pumpkins?. Head to the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon Friday from 5:30-6:30. Museum staff will help with painting pumpkins, pumpkin-themed activities, and flinging those gourds with their trebuchet. Vote on staff pumpkins with donations to support...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Fox17
Get a sneak peek of GR Ballet's "Elemental Movement"
The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Grand Rapids Ballet continues with this weekend's upcoming performance of Elemental Movement. Watch the video above for a special preview of the performance from two company dancers, Adriana and Nathan. Elemental Movement will be performed October 14-16 at the following times: October 14 at 7:30...
Fox17
Bistro Bella Vita celebrates 25 years of business
In Grand Rapids, the restaurant Bistro Bella Vita has seen some amazing changes to the downtown area over the past 25 years. The restaurant has stood the test of time and thrived by delivering exceptional guest experiences with top-tier French and Italian Cuisine. Come help the restaurant celebrate its quarter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tmpresale.com
Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour in Grand Rapids, MI Mar 18th, 2023 – presale code
Glad to report a presale code for a new Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour presale is available here: While this exclusive presale offer is happening, you’ll have the chance to order Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour performance tickets before anyone else!. You might never have another opportunity...
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
Looking for Fun With the Whole Family? IllumiZoo at the Zoo is the Answer
This attraction at the John Ball Zoo was so popular last year that it's back for more adventures. It's IllumiZoo, Living Lights, which is an interactive nighttime event for the whole family, and it's a great adventure. Our Michigan Fall weather has been pretty sweet thus far, so why not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Small Plates Big Impact fundraiser returns to Downtown Market Grand Rapids on October 20
The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is once again hosting its annual fall fundraiser, Small Plates Big Impact, for the Downtown Market Education Foundation on October 20. The event will take over the Market Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., closing to the public or one night only. The event will include drinks and samples of food from Market vendors, along with live music and shopping.
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Is The Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?
I saw multiple posts in Grand Rapids' food-related Facebook groups over the weekend wondering if the rumors were true and the Alpine Ave. Golden Corral has shut its doors for good. Signs are pointing to yes... Golden Coral Buffet and Grill first opened 3461 Alpine Ave NW in 2010. The...
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo
Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
GRPL and Safe Haven Ministries install GERI Book Nooks to inspire change and conversation with children
A new partnership with Safe Haven Ministries and Grand Rapids Public Library is bringing books to little readers that will inspire conversation and change within our communities. Grow Engage Read Imagine Initiative works to prevent domestic and sexual violence using books that promote healthy social norms and help protect their...
Cat or Dog That Needs Shots? Get Them Free in GR This Weekend
Having a pet can be expensive, if money is tight and your cat or dog needs shots, there is a free vaccine clinic going on in Grand Rapids this weekend. My son and I got a dog a couple of years ago and I was aware of there would be visits to the vet and food costs but I didn't realize animals needed so many visits to the vet and they would be so expensive.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
Fox17
How you can take part in Ele's Place Courage, Comfort & Cocktails even though it's sold out
Ele's Place West Michigan is hosting a fundraiser event on October 18 called Courage, Comfort & Cocktails. While the event itself is sold out, there is still a way for people to participate in this fundraiser without purchasing a ticket. The silent auction portion of the fundraiser is open to...
West Michigan’s last Golden Corral closes in Walker
After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.
WOOD
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Comments / 0