Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
HWS Tournament boys soccer roundup for second round games, Oct. 12
Ryan Luke had both of his goals assisted by James Anderson for third-seeded Hackettstown in its 2-0 win over 15th-seeded North Warren in Hackettstown. Hackettstown scored both of its goals in the second half. 7-Vernon 3, 10-Lenape Valley 0. Zack Martin led the way for seventh-seeded Vernon with one goal...
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 12
Olivia Russomanno starred for third-seeded Cranford with two goals in its 3-0 win over sixth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Cranford. Shea Matheson added one goal in the victory and Tori Aslin made five saves. Aileen McGovern, Lily Young and Faith Kelly all had...
Holy Cross Prep over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Natalie Schultz made six saves and Holy Cross Prep scored all five of its goals in the first half during a 5-0 triumph over Burlington Township in Burlington. Madison Ferraris made 15 saves for Burlington Township (2-10). Jessica Wojnar and Ashley Baran scored goals for Holy Cross Prep (13-1) during...
Girls Tennis: Sectional tournament results and links for Oct. 13-14
Team/individual tourney brackets/results | Quarters quick picks. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 2. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-4) at Manasquan (11-4), 2:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 3. Colts Neck (13-3) at Red Bank Regional (14-2), 2pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 4. Hillsborough (9-3) at...
Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood ‘happy to play real hockey again’ in opener vs. Flyers
Mackenzie Blackwood wants to block out two things this season: every shot he faces and any outside noise about his performances in the crease for the Devils. So as he sits in the visiting locker room hours before New Jersey’s season opener vs. the Flyers on Thursday, Blackwood officially put last season –– which was marred with injury issues and a losing record –– behind him.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo says facing Rutgers at MSG is good for both teams
MINNEAPOLIS — The Big Ten has yet to announce a venue for Rutgers basketball’s second meeting with Michigan State this upcoming season, but Tom Izzo spoke about the contest with no doubt about where it will be played. The Spartans’ Hall of Fame coach confirmed at Big Ten...
Rutgers football recruiting update: Greg Schiano and staff hit recruiting trail hard during bye week
The reshuffling of Rutgers’ coaching staff coincides with the bye week allowing new interim offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile and Rutgers’ offensive staff time to recalibrate following the firing of Sean Gleeson. But where will Greg Schiano and his staff also spend time with no team to prep for this weekend?
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
Violence spoils NJ football: District bans all game spectators
LONG BRANCH — The specter of violence hangs over a Jersey Shore football game for the second time in a week with fans not being allowed into the next Long Branch high school matchup. The Green Wave of Long Branch has moved its Friday night home game with the...
Rutgers is grappling with an NIL problem that has no easy answers | Politi
What can Rutgers do to keep other programs from poaching its best athletes with big-dollar name, image and likeness deals? It is the central question for the athletic department and its biggest boosters in the early days of a wild-west era in college sports. The answer, at its core, is...
Rutgers basketball fans will like bold prediction by Big Ten insider
College basketball season is right around the corner. And it’s looking like it could be a good year for the Scarlet Knights. In fact, Big Ten insider Andy Katz predicts Rutgers will set itself up well for the postseason. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via...
Ex-Devils players lend advice to 2022-23 team: ‘Be part of the solution’ | Martin Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, more
After a 27-46-9 season that saw seven different starting goalies and major injuries to players like Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton, the Devils are entering the 2022-23 NHL season with cautious optimism. This summer, general manager Tom Fitzgerald acquired Capitals backup goalie Vitek Vanecek, defensemen John Marino, Brendan Smith and...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
The New Jersey pizza that’s going to the MLB playoffs
Who'd have ever expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after an 11-year drought?. Better yet, who's have ever expected them to sweep the wildcard series and win their first game of the National League division round?. When they come home to face the Braves in game 3 there will...
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts needs big night vs. Cowboys to be the ‘future of the franchise’
Sunday’s showdown is quickly approaching. The Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge them at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. With the Eagles’ strong start, quarterback Jalen Hurts has received mounds...
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Safe sacks? Eagles pass rushers wonder if the NFL really understands how football works | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- The pendulum constantly swings in the NFL, from, “Let’s make the game safer, less dangerous to play,” to, “It’s a physical sport, it’s impossible to play football without people getting hurt.”. Right now, pass rushers see the pendulum swinging away from them...
