Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
One killed, one hospitalized after fatal rollover crash in Needham
A two-car rollover crash in Needham claimed the life of an individual Wednesday afternoon. Needham Police officers responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane at approximately 4:25 p.m., according to Needham Police. The operators of both vehicles were rushed to a local hospital, where one was pronounced...
Serious crash involving truck snarls morning traffic on highway in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A serious crash involving a truck is snarling traffic on a highway in Andover on Thursday morning. The crash happened on the southbound side of Interstate 495 just before Interstate 93, according to Massachusetts State Police. Photos from the scene showed a trailer that had gone...
Driver killed in two-car rollover in Needham
NEEDHAM - One driver has died after a two-car rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.Needham Police said the crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. First responders treated the drivers of the vehicles at the scene and then they were transported to an area hospital where one of the operators was pronounced dead. There were no passengers in either vehicle, and the names of the drivers have not been released.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
NECN
Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington
Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
Haverhill police arrest man that allegedly tried to lure two underage girls into his vehicle
The Haverhill police have arrested a man that they said tried to lure two young girls into his vehicle while they waited at their bus stop on Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, John Perrault, 76, is facing charges of enticing the two young girls and driving with an revoked license. According to Haverhill police, Perrault approached the two girls at their bus stop at the intersection of Brookline Avenue and Main Street. The Haverhill man allegedly asked them to enter his vehicle before an adult bystander witnessed the exchange and intervened, prompting Perrault to flee.
WCVB
2 injured in rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 11 p.m. on Southampton Street, officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. The cause of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Boy's Reported Kidnapping Under Investigation in Boston, Police Say
Boston police are investigating the possible kidnapping of a boy, roughly 8 years old, on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay, officials say. The reported kidnapping took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. They said in a statement that the incident took place about 1:10 p.m., and later added that the boy is about 8 years old and Asian.
Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95
A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
nbcboston.com
Drunken Wrong-Way Driver Stopped With Spike Strips on I-89 in NH
A wrong-way driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol was stopped by police on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire using spike strips overnight. State police said they received a call around midnight about a truck driving north in the southbound lanes of I-89 in Concord. Another driver had called police and was able to provide updates on the vehicle's location as troopers responded.
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Franklin Park, Boston Police Say
The Boston Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in Franklin Park. The attack happened on Playstead Road in Roxbury. Police were called around 8:50 p.m. Authorities have not given any information about who was stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital, and that person's condition was not known to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mass. man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in face at Vermont hotel
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — A Massachusetts man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face at a hotel in Vermont, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a Comfort Inn in White River Junction on the morning of Oct. 6 found Michael Lamont, of Lowell, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Hartford, Vermont, Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man killed by truck in “tragic accident” at place of employment
A Massachusetts man has died after an accident while at work over the weekend. According to NECN and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Natalio Daveiga died after he was hit by a truck at Graham Waste Services in Brockton on Saturday morning. The incident took place just...
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road. The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack
JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
nbcboston.com
Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say
Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
Woman found guilty in trial for 2018 South Boston crash that killed a toddler
Charlene Casey has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, the jury found Wednesday. Casey now faces up to 2.5 years in the a house of correction for the charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The late Colin McGrath’s mother held her...
NECN
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
thelocalne.ws
Woman injured in crash
IPSWICH — A woman has been taken to Beverly Hospital following a collision that saw a car flipped on to its side and the driver trapped inside. The crash happened at around 12:08 p.m. at 4 Newmarch Street. Residents said a 2022 Honda Civic hit a 2020 Civic, which was parked and unoccupied.
Comments / 1