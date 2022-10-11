ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 12, In Montgomery County

It’s Wednesday, Oct. 12, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Task Force One Coming Home After Providing Hurricane Aid

Maryland Task Force One – a volunteer rescue unit made up of firefighters and some civilians from Montgomery, Prince George’s and other Maryland counties – will return home Tuesday after providing aid to Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The team traveled to Florida roughly...
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

A Crownsville House Fire Leaves One Resident with Critical Life-Thretening Injuries

Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident inside the home at 704 Osner Drive, Crownsville, Maryland at approximately 1:10 p.m. this afternoon. The resident reported that the house was on fire and a family member was still inside the home. First arriving fire department crews reported that there was fire showing from the front (north-east) side of the home. Crews entered and rescued a 92-year-old female and began medical treatment. The patient was transported to Bayview Hospital via Maryland State Police Aviation Unit with critical, life-threatening injuries. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes.
CROWNSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed

A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCM Party With A Purpose: November 30, 2022

MCM Party with a Purpose will be a special evening of networking with Montgomery County’s most influential leaders and a celebration of all the great strides our County has made. The event will feature music, a raffle of local art from award-winning artists, amazing food and cocktails. Funds raised from this event will support media training and camps for low and moderate-income families throughout Montgomery County in our effort to educate the next generation of young journalists and creatives.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Need for Affordable Housing Featured in WAMU Radio Show

County Executive Marc Elrich will ask the council to implement rent control and other measures in an attempt to make housing here more affordable. He made that statement during a WAMU radio event at the Silver Spring Civic Building Tuesday night. Radio personality Kojo Nnamdi led a town hall titled,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Seeking Biker in Gaithersburg Park Incident

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police is looking for a man who was riding an electric bicycle when he reportedly waved a handgun at soccer players and uttered racial slurs. The incident occurred Oct 8 at 12:15 p.m. at Hunters Woods Local Park, Ridge Heights Drive in Gaithersburg. The person was...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ems1.com

New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park

A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Drops Plans for Bus Depot at Rockville’s Seven Locks Road Development

Public officials backtracked last week on plans to house a new county bus depot along Seven Locks Road in Rockville during a community forum on the proposed development. Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno opened Thursday’s forum with a welcome announcement for more than 100 in-person and virtual attendees: the county government would not support any plans for a bus depot along the Seven Locks Road site.
ROCKVILLE, MD

