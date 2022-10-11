Read full article on original website
Dog rescued from Fairfax County playground after paw got stuck
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — As Baloo the dog attempted to try the monkey bars for the first time at a playground in Fairfax County on Monday, officials say he got nervous and one of his toes got stuck in one of the holes on the playground. Fortunately, Baloo had...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 12, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Oct. 12, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Task Force One Coming Home After Providing Hurricane Aid
Maryland Task Force One – a volunteer rescue unit made up of firefighters and some civilians from Montgomery, Prince George’s and other Maryland counties – will return home Tuesday after providing aid to Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The team traveled to Florida roughly...
wnav.com
A Crownsville House Fire Leaves One Resident with Critical Life-Thretening Injuries
Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident inside the home at 704 Osner Drive, Crownsville, Maryland at approximately 1:10 p.m. this afternoon. The resident reported that the house was on fire and a family member was still inside the home. First arriving fire department crews reported that there was fire showing from the front (north-east) side of the home. Crews entered and rescued a 92-year-old female and began medical treatment. The patient was transported to Bayview Hospital via Maryland State Police Aviation Unit with critical, life-threatening injuries. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes.
Look: Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
A 92-year-old woman was injured in a residential fire in Anne Arundel County
Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident at the 700 block of Osner Drive in Crownsville, Maryland
mocoshow.com
Small Earthquake in Central Maryland Caused A Few Small Rumbles in MoCo Late Tuesday Night
A 2.0 magnitude earthquake occurred a couple miles ESE of Sykesville in Carroll County at 11:49pm on Tuesday night. Small rumbles from the earthquake could be felt as far out as Montgomery County, according to a map shared by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Per the Maryland Department of...
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
NBC Washington
Police Have Located Parents of Little Boy Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police have located the parents of a little boy who was found alone in a parking lot early Wednesday in Silver Spring, Maryland. The boy was found at about 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue, Montgomery County police said. The child...
mocoshow.com
Muddy Branch Square Giant Temporarily Evacuated for Investigation of Fuel Odor
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene at Giant in Muddy Branch Square (Gaithersburg) investigating a fuel odor in the store., according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The store, located at 842 Muddy Branch Rd., has been temporarily evacuated during the investigation. We’ll have an update...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
mymcmedia.org
MCM Party With A Purpose: November 30, 2022
MCM Party with a Purpose will be a special evening of networking with Montgomery County’s most influential leaders and a celebration of all the great strides our County has made. The event will feature music, a raffle of local art from award-winning artists, amazing food and cocktails. Funds raised from this event will support media training and camps for low and moderate-income families throughout Montgomery County in our effort to educate the next generation of young journalists and creatives.
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
mymcmedia.org
Need for Affordable Housing Featured in WAMU Radio Show
County Executive Marc Elrich will ask the council to implement rent control and other measures in an attempt to make housing here more affordable. He made that statement during a WAMU radio event at the Silver Spring Civic Building Tuesday night. Radio personality Kojo Nnamdi led a town hall titled,...
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
mymcmedia.org
Police Seeking Biker in Gaithersburg Park Incident
The Maryland-National Capital Park Police is looking for a man who was riding an electric bicycle when he reportedly waved a handgun at soccer players and uttered racial slurs. The incident occurred Oct 8 at 12:15 p.m. at Hunters Woods Local Park, Ridge Heights Drive in Gaithersburg. The person was...
ems1.com
New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
foxbaltimore.com
74-year-old Howard County woman with memory issues found after Silver Alert
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County police found a missing elderly woman from Elkridge late Wednesday after issuing a Silver Alert. Agnes Irene Kress, 74, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at her residence in the 5900 block of Setter Drive. She left at that time in her vehicle,...
WTOP
Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park
A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
mymcmedia.org
County Drops Plans for Bus Depot at Rockville’s Seven Locks Road Development
Public officials backtracked last week on plans to house a new county bus depot along Seven Locks Road in Rockville during a community forum on the proposed development. Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno opened Thursday’s forum with a welcome announcement for more than 100 in-person and virtual attendees: the county government would not support any plans for a bus depot along the Seven Locks Road site.
