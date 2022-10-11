Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident inside the home at 704 Osner Drive, Crownsville, Maryland at approximately 1:10 p.m. this afternoon. The resident reported that the house was on fire and a family member was still inside the home. First arriving fire department crews reported that there was fire showing from the front (north-east) side of the home. Crews entered and rescued a 92-year-old female and began medical treatment. The patient was transported to Bayview Hospital via Maryland State Police Aviation Unit with critical, life-threatening injuries. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes.

CROWNSVILLE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO