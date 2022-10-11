Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County
POTOMAC, Md. - Cell towers that are supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County are generating resentment from some. The detractors say the cell towers standing just feet away from their homes is frustrating. There are three main concerns people have with more cell towers being built:...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
Controversies at Montgomery Co. planning agency lead to resignations of all 5 commissioners
A stunning development after weeks of scandals and infighting. The post Controversies at Montgomery Co. planning agency lead to resignations of all 5 commissioners appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
mocoshow.com
Muddy Branch Square Giant Temporarily Evacuated for Investigation of Fuel Odor
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene at Giant in Muddy Branch Square (Gaithersburg) investigating a fuel odor in the store., according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The store, located at 842 Muddy Branch Rd., has been temporarily evacuated during the investigation. We’ll have an update...
WJLA
Montgomery Council accepts resignations of entire Planning Board, including Casey Anderson
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council has accepted the immediate resignations of the five-member Montgomery Planning Board, the council confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The surprise announcement — considered to be unprecedented in Montgomery County history — followed weeks of leaked documents that revealed scandals...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 13, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Oct. 13 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee meeting at 9:30 a.m. All Committee meetings are televised live on County Cable Montgomery. Streaming live at http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/ondemand/index.html Videos are archived and available on-demand 24 hours...
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board member Andrew Hoyler pledges to continue to be a 'bridge builder'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is less than a month away and two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are up for grabs. 7News has interviewed all six candidates running for Loudoun County School Board this year. Voters in Leesburg, Va. will have the opportunity...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven Into Building Tuesday Morning in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision that involved a single vehicle striking a building at 1396 Rockville Pike in Rockville on Tuesday morning around 6:30am. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, EMS evaluated one patient that declined transport to the hospital. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
WJLA
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
WJLA
Parents located after child found wandering Montgomery County parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The parents of a child found wandering in a parking lot in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue were identified by officers Wednesday, a Montgomery County police spokesperson said. Authorities first discovered the child around 5:45 a.m. No further details were immediately available. It...
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
mymcmedia.org
Need for Affordable Housing Featured in WAMU Radio Show
County Executive Marc Elrich will ask the council to implement rent control and other measures in an attempt to make housing here more affordable. He made that statement during a WAMU radio event at the Silver Spring Civic Building Tuesday night. Radio personality Kojo Nnamdi led a town hall titled,...
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. gives out 50,000 laptops to low-income residents following $22M grant
Montgomery County, Maryland, will use most of a multimillion-dollar grant to the county to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income residents. The county’s digital equity program, Montgomery Connects, received $22.6 million in federal and state grants in order to expand access to technology for low-income residents and senior citizens, the county announced Monday.
loudounnow.com
One Loudoun Plans Major Expansion
County supervisors are likely to approve a request from One Loudoun that could more than double the number of residential units at the mixed-use development. According to a county staff report, since its original approval in 2007 the mixed-use development has built out a “significant portion” of its potential development including attached and detached homes, apartments, the town center and community facilities. In total the development is approved for up to 1,267 residential units, along with up to 34,000 square feet of child care facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
bethesdamagazine.com
Who’s that guy on the bike with a dog, pedaling the streets of Bethesda?
People often stare at Richard Hoye. He catches the eye—an older man on a bicycle with a poncho-clad black dog in the pedicab trailing behind him. Hoye often sports a large Western-style straw hat that he considers his signature. The hat is called “The Gus.” The black Lab mix...
