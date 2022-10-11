ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County

POTOMAC, Md. - Cell towers that are supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County are generating resentment from some. The detractors say the cell towers standing just feet away from their homes is frustrating. There are three main concerns people have with more cell towers being built:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse

One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
CHANTILLY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed

A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Montgomery County, MD
Rockville, MD
Traffic
City
Derwood, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Traffic
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Rockville, MD
Government
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 13, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Oct. 13 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee meeting at 9:30 a.m. All Committee meetings are televised live on County Cable Montgomery. Streaming live at http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/ondemand/index.html Videos are archived and available on-demand 24 hours...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven Into Building Tuesday Morning in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision that involved a single vehicle striking a building at 1396 Rockville Pike in Rockville on Tuesday morning around 6:30am. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, EMS evaluated one patient that declined transport to the hospital. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Executive#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Montgomery County Public
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Need for Affordable Housing Featured in WAMU Radio Show

County Executive Marc Elrich will ask the council to implement rent control and other measures in an attempt to make housing here more affordable. He made that statement during a WAMU radio event at the Silver Spring Civic Building Tuesday night. Radio personality Kojo Nnamdi led a town hall titled,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Montgomery Co. gives out 50,000 laptops to low-income residents following $22M grant

Montgomery County, Maryland, will use most of a multimillion-dollar grant to the county to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income residents. The county’s digital equity program, Montgomery Connects, received $22.6 million in federal and state grants in order to expand access to technology for low-income residents and senior citizens, the county announced Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

One Loudoun Plans Major Expansion

County supervisors are likely to approve a request from One Loudoun that could more than double the number of residential units at the mixed-use development. According to a county staff report, since its original approval in 2007 the mixed-use development has built out a “significant portion” of its potential development including attached and detached homes, apartments, the town center and community facilities. In total the development is approved for up to 1,267 residential units, along with up to 34,000 square feet of child care facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy