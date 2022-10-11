Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Big Ten finds a hoops home in Minneapolis
It wasn’t an accident that the Big Ten held its preseason basketball media days in Minneapolis this week. The Target Center which hosted the event was previously announced as the host for the conference’s 2023 and 2024 women’s basketball tournament and the 2024 Big Ten men’s tournament after that event is held this season in Chicago.
Minnesota Gophers Football Will Play Alabama, The Date Will Shock You!
The University of Minnesota Athletic Department made a huge announcement today about a future football matchup between the Gophers and Crimson Tide, but you'll have to wait a minute to see this game. In a short press release, the Gophers announced that Alabama has been added to the upcoming football...
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Minnesota
CHAMPAIGN — After a 200-yard rushing day against Iowa, the Illini offense now sets its eyes on Minnesota. No. 24 Illinois was held out of the end zone in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Hawkeyes, but still had success on the ground. The Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) had to turn to backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski after starter Tommy DeVito left the game with an ankle injury. Standout wide receiver Isaiah Williams also left the game with a concussion.
Penn State White Out vs Minnesota to air on ABC
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that their White Out against Minnesota on October 22nd will air on ABC. Kickoff will be in primetime at 7:30 pm. This is the first meeting between the programs since the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions 31-26 in 2019. This matchup is also Homecoming for Penn State […]
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Minnesota
CHAMPAIGN — Things are pretty good right now for the No. 24 Illini. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is ranked, has won four games in a row and is sitting at the top of the standings in the Big Ten with an open week looming after Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
Dennis Evans to decide between Gophers, TCU on Oct. 17
The five-star center is deciding between Minnesota and TCU.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Coaches reportedly unhappy Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten media days
What's wrong with Minneapolis?
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
Gallery: Wild player Matt Dumba lists his $1.2M condo at Hotel Ivy
A luxury condominium owned by Minnesota Wild player Matt Dumba is on the market in downtown Minneapolis for $1.2 million. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Reide Housley with Realty Group LLC has the listing at 201 S 11th St. Unit 2320. "Matt loved living at...
tcbmag.com
Adolfson & Peterson Construction
What the company does: Commercial construction management. Family members in the business: 4 (excluding interns and board members) “Our goal is to continue that value structure—the culture of this organization that the family spent 76 years developing and retaining.”. -Jeff Hansen, CEO. Golden Valley-based Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP)...
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud
At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
Expert: 'Whiplash' between wet season and drought is toppling historic trees in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Trees are dying in Minneapolis' historic Loring Park. The first tree toppled in August. Shortly after, another one was gone. On Sunday, a third was slated to be scrapped. Professor Lee Frelich has an unfortunate hypothesis."They're dying all over the city," Frelich said. "A really old tree can't make those shifts."Frelich serves as the president for a local neighborhood organization, and he also is considered one of the top 1% of scientists in the world. Currently, he serves as the director of forest ecology at the University of Minnesota. So when trees started dying in nearby Loring Park, he started...
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Free program in North Mpls this week aims to ‘crack the code’ to lucrative government contracts
When you think of a business owner that has secured multiple government contracts, you might imagine a construction company or a business that sells computers or phone systems. But Robert Grace, who’s built a powerhouse business based on government contracts, got his start selling popcorn, ice cream, and hot dogs....
hot967.fm
Four People Arrested After Police Recover Guns At HS Football Game
(Coon Rapids, MN) – Four people are behind bars after police recovered guns from a group trying to enter a Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game last night. Officers denied the group entry into the football game because they didn’t belong to the Anoka-Hennepin district. When officers escorted the group off the grounds, a witness reported seeing one individual carrying a gun. Officers proceeded to confiscate four guns from cars belonging to the group. Two adult males and two juvenile males were arrested.
Wife of Minneapolis City Council member founded nonprofit with ties to Feeding Our Future
The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports that Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman’s wife, Ilo Amba, founded a nonprofit to feed kids that has ties to the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Smith reports that Amba has not been accused of or charged with fraud. The Star Tribune’s...
Minneapolis Area Realtors issue statement apologizing for discrimination in real estate
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) announced an apology for discriminatory practices in real estate at a news conference Wednesday and outlined policy changes to increase homeownership among people of color. Black Minnesotans' homeownership rate is more than 50% lower than white households and the gap has been...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Minnesota Man Arrested With Socks Full Of Something That Wasn't Feet
He was ordered out of a stolen vehicle when police made the discovery.
