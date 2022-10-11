ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sioux City Journal

Big Ten finds a hoops home in Minneapolis

It wasn’t an accident that the Big Ten held its preseason basketball media days in Minneapolis this week. The Target Center which hosted the event was previously announced as the host for the conference’s 2023 and 2024 women’s basketball tournament and the 2024 Big Ten men’s tournament after that event is held this season in Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Coordinator quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — After a 200-yard rushing day against Iowa, the Illini offense now sets its eyes on Minnesota. No. 24 Illinois was held out of the end zone in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Hawkeyes, but still had success on the ground. The Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) had to turn to backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski after starter Tommy DeVito left the game with an ankle injury. Standout wide receiver Isaiah Williams also left the game with a concussion.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTAJ

Penn State White Out vs Minnesota to air on ABC

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that their White Out against Minnesota on October 22nd will air on ABC. Kickoff will be in primetime at 7:30 pm. This is the first meeting between the programs since the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions 31-26 in 2019. This matchup is also Homecoming for Penn State […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Adolfson & Peterson Construction

What the company does: Commercial construction management. Family members in the business: 4 (excluding interns and board members) “Our goal is to continue that value structure—the culture of this organization that the family spent 76 years developing and retaining.”. -Jeff Hansen, CEO. Golden Valley-based Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP)...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
MinnPost

Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud

At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Expert: 'Whiplash' between wet season and drought is toppling historic trees in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Trees are dying in Minneapolis' historic Loring Park. The first tree toppled in August. Shortly after, another one was gone. On Sunday, a third was slated to be scrapped. Professor Lee Frelich has an unfortunate hypothesis."They're dying all over the city," Frelich said. "A really old tree can't make those shifts."Frelich serves as the president for a local neighborhood organization, and he also is considered one of the top 1% of scientists in the world. Currently, he serves as the director of forest ecology at the University of Minnesota. So when trees started dying in nearby Loring Park, he started...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Four People Arrested After Police Recover Guns At HS Football Game

(Coon Rapids, MN) – Four people are behind bars after police recovered guns from a group trying to enter a Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game last night. Officers denied the group entry into the football game because they didn’t belong to the Anoka-Hennepin district. When officers escorted the group off the grounds, a witness reported seeing one individual carrying a gun. Officers proceeded to confiscate four guns from cars belonging to the group. Two adult males and two juvenile males were arrested.
COON RAPIDS, MN

