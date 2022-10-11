ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Household Essentials Like Tide Pods & Febreze Are Deeply Discounted During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewnHf_0iUZgK4S00

If you’ve been itching for holiday shopping to begin in earnest, well, you still might have to wait a little bit. But Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived to help alleviate some of that pressure! The Prime Early Access Sale features thousands of items that are steeply discounted for Amazon Prime members ( sign up here ), but some of the most practical deals we’ve seen are for household essentials. These are products like Tide Pods and Febreze that we would have to buy anyway, so why not stock up during the Prime Early Access Sale when you can get them for a steal? Check out some of our favorite discounted household essentials below, and don’t forget to check out all of the Prime Early Access Sale deals here .

Tide Pods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIy2p_0iUZgK4S00
Courtesy of Tide.

If you want the freshest-smelling, cleanest laundry on the block, then you’ve got to try Tide Ultra OXI Power Pods . They have odor eliminators that will even remove funky smells from your gym clothes and fishing overalls. During the Prime Early Access Sale, you can get a 48-count container for 14% off.

Buy: Tide Ultra OXI Power PODS $18.27

Dawn Powerwash Spray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Kn7u_0iUZgK4S00
Courtesy of Dawn.

Tired of scrubbing your pots and pans until your wrists hurt? Then you’ve got to try Dawn Powerwash Spray during the Prime Early Access Sale. This powerful soap and degreaser can be used to remove stubborn, stuck-on food from your pots and pans, but it’s also great for cleaning other things in your home , like the tub and shower (Dawn is great at removing soap scum!). This Free & Clear version has a light pear scent and no dye added. The pack comes with one spray, one refill, and two non-scratch sponges.

Buy: Dawn Free & Clear Powerwash Dish Spray $9.28

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Hand Soap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZbD4_0iUZgK4S00
Courtesy of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day.

We’re big fans of making small changes to make life more pleasurable, and switching from boring hand soap to the delightful fragrances from Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day has been a game changer. You can get a three-pack of their clean, lightly floral geranium-scented hand soap for 42 percent off during the Prime Early Access Sale, so if you haven’t made the switch yet, now’s your chance.

Buy: Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Geranium Hand Soap 3-Pack $8.47

Swiffer Sweep and Vac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fg6Rh_0iUZgK4S00
Courtesy of Swiffer.

For those who hate how ineffective traditional sweeping is, but who don’t feel like hauling out a heavy vacuum just to go over the hard-surface floors in the house, it’s time to check out the Prime Early Access Sale deal on the Swiffer Sweep and Vac . The powerful suction of the vacuum, paired with the dust-attracting qualities of the dry sweeper cloths, means that your floors will be cleaner than ever. This deal includes one Sweep + Vac, eight dry sweeping cloths, one battery charger, and one replaceable filter, all for 36 percent off.

Buy: Swiffer Sweep and Vac Vacuum Cleaner $38.48

Febreze Air Effects Hygienic CleanSpray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVPOW_0iUZgK4S00
Courtesy of Febreze.

For 30 percent off, you can’t beat the Prime Early Access Sale deal on Febreze. This three-pack of Febreze Air Effects Hygienic Clean Spray will leave your whole home smelling fresh for months, and even has clean-air technology that pulls dust and pet dander out of the air.

Buy: Febreze Air Effects Hygienic CleanSpray $8.39

Downy Infusions Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344A3W_0iUZgK4S00
Courtesy of Downy.

Can fresh laundry make you feel calm and relaxed? Maybe, if you used Downy Infusions Scent Booster Beads and Dryer Sheets in Calm , a lavender and vanilla bean scent. Get the set for 35 percent off during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Buy: Downy Infusions Calm Laundry Scent Booster Beads and Dryer Sheets $17.45

Febreze Plug-In Air Fresheners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHFIY_0iUZgK4S00
Courtesy of Febreze.

Plug-in air fresheners can get pricey, so it makes sense to stock up dring the Prime Early Access Sale. This set of one warmer and four oil refills , which have a fresh Gain scent, is currently on sale for 25 percent off.

Buy: Febreze Plug-In Air Fresheners $14.27

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFEOQ_0iUZgK4S00

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

Comments / 0

