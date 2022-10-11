Best restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking for a restaurant in Albany, you have a lot to choose from. From Italian to Mexican to Indian food, there’s a variety of options.

These are the highest-rated restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Cardona’s Market

Cardona’s Market is a deli and grocery store. The market is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cardona’s has two other locations in Latham and Saratoga Springs.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (209 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 340 Delaware Avenue

Top review: “I’m in town for work and my coworkers insisted on sandwiches for lunch. I wasn’t sure what all the hype was about until I tasted it. Holy smokes Cardona’s can make a sandwich!! The bread was fantastic! We had a lot of sandwiches but I tried the Joe’s special and Fuh-Gettabout-It. Both were phenomenal. That thin chicken is so tasty! 5/5 would recommend.” — Stephanie W.

You can view the menu on the Cardona’s Market website .

9. Oaxaquena Triqui

Oaxaquena Triqui serves Mexican food. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (147 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 77 North Lake Avenue

Top review: “Delicious authentic food! A place where all the locals seem to go. The outside looks a little rundown but it has so much culture infused in the little store. The food takes a while but when it comes, it’s well worth the wait if you’re looking for authentic Mexican food.” — Ethan C.

You can view the menu on the Oaxaquena Triqui website .

8. Ragonese Italian Imports

Ragonese Italian Imports specializes in Italian sandwiches, subs, and hot foods. The store is open every day except Sunday.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 (69 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 409 New Scotland Avenue

Top review: “One of the most authentic Italian import stores I’ve seen. I have gone here for their subs and sandwiches they are always delicious. I always look forward to their Italian antipasta, the tomato mozzarella salad some of the best I’ve ever had. They always have everything you need from, Italian bread, great pastas, homemade meatballs & Italian sausage, chicken cutlets, homemade lasagna, to just regular groceries. They are a very friendly group and family always greet you with a smile. If you are looking for any type of Italian food this is the place to go.” — Dan D.

You can view the menu on the Ragonese Italian Imports website .

7. Great Indian Kitchen Restaurant and Bar

Great Indian Kitchen Restaurant and Bar serves Indian food. The restaurant is open every day for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 (124 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1652 Western Avenue

Top review: “Everything was delicious, fresh, and hot! The chutney was made with fresh coconut. The meats were perfectly cooked and seasoned. The service was excellent! — Shanna A.

You can view the menu on the Great Indian Kitchen Restaurant and Bar website .

6. The Albany Ale & Oyster

The Albany Ale & Oyster serves American food, including seafood. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner every day.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (342 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 281 New Scotland Avenue

Top review: “Came here since I was looking to get some seafood. Found out that on Sundays they have $1.50 oysters which was a great deal. They have a long beer list and a selection of different foods. Will return.” — Chloe C.

You can view the menu on the Albany Ale & Oyster website .

5. Iron Gate Cafe

Iron Gate Cafe serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch foods. The cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and is closed on Tuesdays.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (742 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 182A Washington Avenue

Top review: “Amazing chill ambiance – very friendly and happy staff. I danced the whole time while eating my food lol it was just such a good vibe in there. We sat at the bar and ate every bite. The cappuccino was delicious, the pancakes are a must. Every omelet on their menu is full of flavor, and the home fries were perfect. I will definitely be back to try more of the menu and drinks. Make sure you come before you’re hungry because it’s a busy place, well worth the wait!” — Rosemary V.

You can view the menu on the Iron Gate Cafe website .

4. The Cuckoo’s Nest

The Cuckoo’s Nest serves Southern cuisine. The restaurant is open every day for either lunch, brunch and/or dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (414 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 234 Western Avenue

Top review: “One of my go-to local brunch spots. There’s free street parking but it can be tricky because it’s a popular area. They have outside patio seating available during warm months and low and high-top tables inside. The staff is friendly & the menu has a nice variety of options. Some of my favorites include the chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and the Coop Deville. The only thing needed to make this place PERFECT is a bottomless mimosa option.” — Keytah R.

You can view the menu on the Cuckoo’s Nest website .

3. Umana Yana

Umana Yana features Afro and Asian Carribean-inspired food. The restaurant is open every day for brunch, lunch and/or dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (317 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 240 Washington Avenue

Top review: “What a little gem. The menu is African-inspired and offers flavors over three distinct menus ranging from carnivore to vegan. On a whim, I decided to try their vegetarian/vegan fare and I dare say it was the tastiest meal I’ve had in years. From what they were carrying out to other folks the meat dishes looked and smelled wonderful too. Well created menu that is also well crafted. The desserts include no dairy options and also the best cheesecake I’ve had, imaginatively topped with mango sauce and sorghum(?) jam. Have you ever died after eating a slice of cheesecake at a chain restaurant? Well I have, many times and this was very different. Light, fluffy, not too sweet and entirely survivable. Semi lively bar up front and flat tops scattered across the rest of the locale makes a nice and cozy dining experience.” — H K.

You can view the menu on the Umana Yana website .

2. Son of Egg

Son of Egg is a Korean-American quick-bite restaurant. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (111 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 418 Madison Avenue

Top review: “Small shop but big flavor! We stopped in for lunch, the kids didn’t complain (which is impressive). The food is packed with flavors. If you’re in town, it’s worth a stop.” — Joanna L.

Song of Egg has another location in Rensselaer. You can view the menu on the Son of Egg website .

1. The Cheese Traveler

The Cheese Traveler is a store that specializes in cheese, meats, and other specialty items. The shop has a lunch and dinner menu that includes cheese boards, sandwiches, and soups.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (196 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 540 Delaware Avenue

Top review: “My husband decided to bring me here as a fun date night. We talked to Mary who was friendly and knowledgeable. After sampling some cheeses she helped us curate a dinner box with four cheeses, two meats, and our choice of crackers or bread. We opted for black pepper water crackers which were very good. The rest of the box was filled with an assortment of fruit, jam, nuts, cornichons, chocolate, and a honey stick. The store is quaint with an eclectic assortment of chocolate, candy, chips, tea, sodas, pasta, milk, and other local products. They have some amazing-sounding grilled cheese sandwiches. With duck…yes please! I wish I had known about their summer bbq menus sooner. Tomorrow is the last night and I’m not sure if we’ll be able to get back there but everything on the menu sounds good. I highly recommend the Cheese Traveler.” — Sarah M.

You can view the menu on the Cheese Traveler website .

