ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Bride called 'crazy' for supergluing her ears to her head

By Harriet Brewis
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

If there’s one thing Tessica Brown taught us, it’s that glue belongs as far away from hair and other body parts as possible.

One bride in Brazil apparently missed this memo, however, when she asked to have her ears stuck back with strong adhesive for her special day.

The woman responsible for the sticking – hair stylist Mí Martins – proudly shared the unadvisable beauty hack via an Instagram reel .

“Today’s bride asked for a high bun but didn’t want her ears to show,” Martins wrote (in Portuguese) for the clip’s caption, adding: “She’s already been using this gluing technique for some time!”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The short video shows Martins brandishing a tube of Three Bond Super 1000 glue before spreading it delicately along the back of bride Lorena Mendes’s ear and pressing it down.

The reel has been viewed more than 20.2 million times and racked up more than half a million likes since it was posted at the end of August, with viewers stunned by the risky piece of DIY.

Numerous commentators branded the act “crazy” and “absurd”, with some asking if Mendes had considered how she’d look if one of the ears became unstuck during the ceremony.

Another Instagrammer asked how Mendes would “release” her ears back to their normal state after the big day, to which a second replied: “Just moisten a gauze or cotton pad with Coca-Cola and pass it over the area, it will quickly remove the glue.”

Others tried to champion more body-positive messages, with one writing: “I would never hide anything of mine, even if it wasn't perfect!” before conceding that the bride did it “of her own free will” and “everyone is free to do what they want with themselves and their body.”

All we can say is, the bride did look very happy with the results, but we don’t recommend trying this at home.

And despite the backlash, Martins hasn’t taken down the reel from her Instagram page. No, it remains stuck firmly in place, just like her client's ears.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear

When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bride#Coca Cola
Newsweek

Cat Giving His Newborn Brother a 'Death Stare' Leaves Internet in Hysterics

Jealous cat has left the internet in stitches after a video of him planning "revenge" against his owners' newborn baby went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok earlier this summer by the cat owner, under the username Breeziestardust, shows a woman holding her baby and her partner holding their cat the same way, as it stares at the baby with what one person calls "revenge in his eyes."
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Indy100

Angela Lansbury once saved her daughter from Charles Manson because she's a hero

Angela Lansbury is widely celebrated for her role as amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, but not many people know that she once saved her own daughter from a now notorious murderer.The beloved actress who died, aged 96, at her LA home on Tuesday, revealed during a 2014 interview that she had to up sticks and move her family across the Atlantic to keep her family safe from the clutches of Charles Manson.Manson was an American musician and cult leader whose followers carried out several high-profile murders – including that of actress Sharon Tate – in the late...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Flock of lost sheep accept morning jogger as their leader and completes run with her

In a hilarious incident, a runner encountered a flock of sheep and what happened afterward is going viral on social media. Eleanor Scholz traveled to France with her boyfriend from California. She went for a short trek in the nearby countryside near Puy de Dôme, according to Bored Panda. And suddenly she heard a familiar sound and turned around to see a flock of sheep walking and baaing along the trail. The sheep moved toward her and seemed to be following a woman dressed in running clothes. She told The Dodo, "It took me a moment to understand what I was seeing. At first, I thought maybe she was a shepherd, but she wasn’t dressed like any shepherd I’d ever seen, and it seemed unusual that a shepherd would be running."
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Owl Claws Unsuspecting Hiker’s Head in Wild Video

It’s important to keep a heads-up while hiking. Taking care to watch out and keep an eye on our surroundings. Making sure we don’t impede on a wild animal’s own home. But sometimes it’s hard to even know when you’re overstepping boundaries in the wild. And the wildlife often has zero issues letting you know when you do, though!
ANIMALS
pawesome.net

Husky Waiting Patiently To Play With The Baby

Dogs always seem to know how to act, and they are some of our greatest teachers. They are incredibly patient and able to detect how we feel about things. We are truly blessed to have them in our lives! Some people are lucky enough to have a best friend before they are even born as is the case in this video.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy