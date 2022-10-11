ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is what Elon Musk said to Kanye West after his antisemitic tweet

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Elon Musk , who appears poised to take ownership of Twitter, said that he's reached out to his friend Kanye West following the rapper and fashion designer's recent social media rows.

West (also known as Ye) was suspended from the platform after he said antisemitic things in a strange rant on Sunday (9 October).

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up, I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," the father-of-four wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

West added: "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Not too long after that, he tweeted: "who you think created cancel culture?"

After provoking fury with his social media antics this past week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he reached out to the hitmaker about his recent rant.

"Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart," Musk tweeted on Monday (10 October).

The Twitter suspension for anti-Semitism comes after West got locked out of Instagram on Friday (7 October) for making anti-Jewish comments.

His account was restricted after sharing a since-deleted screenshot of an iMessage conversation he had with Sean Love Combs, aka Diddy, in which he accused him of being under the "influence" of Jewish people.

Diddy told West that he needed to "stop playing these internet games."

"This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," West texted in response.

West only returned to Twitter on Saturday (8 October) for the first time since November 2020 after the Instagram ban.

"Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" Musk tweeted in response to West's tweet that slammed Facebook and Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg over the suspension.

"Look at this, Mark

"How you gone kick me off Instagram

"You used to be my n****," West wrote, referring to the Meta founder.

The rapper and entrepreneur also made headlines for debuting "White Lives Matter" shirts at Paris Fashion Week, and several photos from the show highlighted Black models wearing the shirt.

West, alongside right-wing commentator Candace Owens were also spotted wearing the shirts.

Additionally, Adidas, the company that collaborates with West for his Yeezy fashion line, said that it was rethinking its relationship with him following the t-shirt design.

"After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review," they wrote in a statement.

