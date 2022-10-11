ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Walmart entering medical research field

By Jared Gans
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkS4p_0iUZfa2B00

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it is establishing an institute to engage in medical research with the goal of health care that is “safer, higher quality and more equitable.”

The company said in a relea se that the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute will focus on “innovative interventions” and medicines that can make a difference for underrepresented individuals, like older adults, rural residents, women and “minority populations.”

The release states that the institute will be initially focused on studies for treatments for chronic conditions that include members of these communities.

“At Walmart, we want to help ensure all our customers have access to high quality, affordable and convenient healthcare resources, including innovative research,” said John Wigneswaran, Walmart’s chief medical officer.

The release states that clinical trials have not been representative of the population at large and that participants are often those who live near research centers and have the time and financial standing to participate.

Food and Drug Administration data from 2020 showed that 75 percent of trial participants were white, while 11 percent were Hispanic, 8 percent were Black and 6 percent were Asian, according to the release.

“Walmart is focused on studies that can have a health equity impact in the communities it serves and represent all populations,” the release states. “With 90% of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart, the retailer can offer solutions to care by meeting customers and patients where they live and work.”

The release states that Walmart will work with partners like clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and academic medical centers.

Wigneswaran told Axios that the institute will start with treatments for diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, COVID-19 and asthma, which most impact underrepresented communities. It will also consider research on conditions like HIV and dementia.

“We’re filling an important need because we have 150 million people coming through the stores, we have a very deep relationship with these customers and we also know their clinical histories so we’re able to find the appropriate patients for those studies,” he said.

Wigneswaran said the institute will have an independent review board and clinical advisory board conduct oversight to ensure the most beneficial trials are chosen and patients receive appropriate messaging.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Former police officer sentenced to 5 months of probation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former law enforcement officer will serve 5-months probation after cutting a plea deal on child sex charges. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 50-year-old Thomas Stubbs in October of 2020, charging him with sexual battery on a child 12 or under. According to court records he was accused of repeatedly […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Research#Clinical Research#Medical Histories#Diseases#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#General Health#Hispanic#Black And#Asian#Americans
WMBB

WCSO: Traffic stop leads to seizure of fentanyl

WALTON COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office have confiscated over 60 grams of fentanyl and heroin. According to court records, the drugs were found during two different traffic stops. Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was stopped by deputies and was found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Social Security COLA increase for 2023 officially announced

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will see monthly checks that are nearly 9% bigger starting next year. On Thursday morning, the Social Security Administration announced the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would be 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest increase in over four decades, since payments were increased 11.2% in 1981.
BUSINESS
WMBB

JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested for child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body. According to medical records, the child […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case, according to police

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bonifay Police Department has charged a man in connection with a nearly month-old murder investigation. Officials said Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, has lived in Bonifay for several years and was a neighbor of the victim 53-year-old Jimmy Junior McCullous. On September 17th, a motorist found McCullous lying in the eastbound lanes […]
BONIFAY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Walmart
WMBB

FHP: One person taken to hospital after accident on 231

Update 9:20 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in the hospital Tuesday after a two vehicle collision in Jackson County. It happened a little before 6 p.m. near Compass Lake. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year old Chipley women was sitting at the stop sign on Pike Pond road at […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Panama City man arrested for child solicitation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Panama City man on two charges for soliciting a minor. BCSO said James Pewett, 22, solicited a 13-year-old girl using Facebook messenger and showed her nude photos and videos of himself. Pewett is charged with using a computer to solicit a minor and display […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Sneads PD has second officer-involved shooting in 3 months

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jackson County dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road, north of Sneads. Law enforcement were unable to locate the suspect and were given a description of the vehicle the suspect may be driving. A Sneads officer […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Officer involved shooting in Jackson County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New Scenic Gulf Drive Beach Access opens

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County commissioners, Beach Operations, and the tourism department christened the newest regional beach access at Miramar Beach on Thursday morning. “We are extremely happy about adding these to our inventory and hopefully the people that live in Walton County that come to visit Walton County will come and enjoy […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Springfield man charged with kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man is behind bars charged with kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend. Springfield police said 23-year-old Thomas Earl Murphy III had taken the woman from her home and drove to a gas station. Investigators said she tried to escape when he went inside to use the phone, but he came out […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WMBB

Springfield Police capture Alabama fugitive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home. Springfield Police located him a short time later at Harlem Avenue and Cherry Street. […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy