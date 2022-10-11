Read full article on original website
Multiple Mountain Lion Sightings Caught on Camera in Iowa [VIDEO]
Mountain lion sightings are pretty rare in the Hawkeye State -- to the point that the species isn't considered native to Iowa. Mountain lions have no legal wildlife status in Iowa. That means that they can be taken and possessed by anyone at anytime as long as legal methods and means are used to take the animal. Mountain lions and black bears are not listed in the Iowa Code as designated wildlife species, because they were extirpated before fish and game legislation became prominent.
KCRG.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
Look At These Cool Vintage Iowa Items For Sale On Etsy [PHOTOS]
Before we get started I want to give credit where credit is due. My fiance is a lot more familiar with Etsy than I am and she found a lot of these really cool Iowa items for sale. Fiance with a +1 in the win column for today. Look at...
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
Iowa DNR Hiring Seasonal Water Patrol Officers
(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for seasonal water patrol officers. There are temporary full-time positions open at several lakes and rivers across the state. Employees will work 40 hours a week and earn just over 14-dollars an hour. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
voiceofalexandria.com
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
During three consecutive inspections, Johnson County health officials verified complaints of bed bugs at the now-closed Days Inn in Coralville. The hotel was also sued by one guest, Scott Hamlin of Arizona (inset), who said he was left with more than 100 bites from bed bugs. (Photos from Johnson County District Court filings)
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise
"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
Iowa Restaurants to See “Dramatic Change” in Inspection Schedule
According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, a new rule will "dramatically change" how often restaurants in the state are subject to health department inspections. Instead of the current inspection schedule of every three years, it will be rolled back to every five. In addition to inspections every three years, they are also checked following ownership changes and directly in response to complaints. Those will continue, but "in the absence of those issues, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals intends to visit each Iowa restaurant no more than once every five years under a set of new rules." Those new rules take effect on November 9.
The Top Predator in Iowa is Unbelievably Cute
I'm a grown adult. A man with no kids, and no so I no longer buy stuffed animals. That said, I had a close encounter on I-380 this morning with a cute lil... predator. Today, I nearly smoked a coyote who was farting around on the side of the road.
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol pursuit ends in crash near Council Bluffs
An Iowa State Patrol pursuit ended with a crash Thursday morning, according to Council Bluffs police. The crash happened at mile marker 8 of Interstate 80 westbound, about a mile west of the Highway 6 exit, around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. A trooper attempted to pull...
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
KCCI.com
75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash
EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
