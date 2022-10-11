ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii is top destination among Gen Z travelers

By Kaile Hunt
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gen Z is old enough to travel on their own and they seem to look for and book destinations where they can travel on a budget.

A new study looked at where the Gen Z population is booking their next vacations, and Hawaii came out close to the top.

Airport Parking Reservations came out with their study of Gen Z factors such as safety ratings, TikTok views, hostel costs, Instagram hashtags, attractions and more to reveal the top destinations for Gen Z travel in the United States.

Honolulu had the highest number of attractions per 100,000 people according to their study. Hawaii also had the lowest average hostel cost.

The top three spots the Gen Z population are booking are Miami, Florida, San Francisco, California and Honolulu, Hawaii.

For more information about Airport Parking Reservation’s study on where the Gen Z population is booking their next vacations, head to their website.

Those vacationing in Honolulu can do so on a budget, and most of the attractions are free like swimming in the ocean, going for a hike, or taking a walk in a botanical garden.

According to Airport Parking Reservations, many Gen Z book their Honolulu vacations on a budget and get to experience their beachfront getaway with views of Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head crater.

