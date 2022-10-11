Read full article on original website
Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables
BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
Inmate at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Attempts to Escape, Gets Caught in Barbed Wire Fence
An inmate awaiting extradition to Mississippi attempted to escape from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, but he didn't get very far. Devonte Tolliver, who is being held on charges of simple burglary and drug charges, attempted to escape from the facility in Lafayette, but he got caught in the barbed wire fencing surrounding the jail.
Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car
A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
Betrayed By His Own Blood: Washington Robber Caught Stealing From Grocery Store
It's amazing how your own body can turn on you. A Washington man found that out the hard way when his alleged robbery attempt of a local grocery store was a little tougher to execute than was planned. Early Wednesday morning, the burglary alarm went off at Norma Main Street...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for thieves accused of stealing nearly $4K
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify multiple thieves. Investigators said they have reason to believe the people sought are connected to a theft and access device fraud investigation of more than $3,800. Authorities ask if you have...
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
Lafayette Mom Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To ‘Beat Up’ Northside Principal
The mother of a Northside student was apparently arrested and charged with assault after threatening to beat up the principal of the school, according to a news report. But the mother has taken to social media to dispute that claim and tell her side of the story. KLFY reported on...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
Impaired driver almost hits school bus in Central, police say
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to reports of an impaired driver on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. about that impaired driver going “southbound on Greenwell Springs Rd.,” according to the Central Police Department. The vehicle was driven by Matthew...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for answers
BATON ROUGE - A month into the murder investigation of 21-year-old Allie Rice, and there are still more questions than answers. “We’re basically sitting, waiting patiently for anything we can grasp on to right now," said Paul Rice, Allie's father. Paul Rice told WBRZ Friday afternoon that he still...
Attorney of suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road addresses arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The son of a former NFL player bonded out of a jail on Wednesday. Walter ‘Andrew’ Brister IV, better known as Andrew, turned himself in to police for a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday. On Saturday night, 44-year-old father Jude Jarreau was killed during a...
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
Authorities find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
A Louisiana man was allegedly found with three bags of drugs in his rectum during a traffic stop.
Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions
BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
Group of Louisiana police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
After a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, a group of Lafayette Police officers' kind act for the woman is going viral.
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
