Baton Rouge, LA

Self-storage business ransacked; thieves sift through valuables

BATON ROUGE - At least a dozen storage units have been burglarized over the past week at the CubeSmart Self Storage near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Steve Shaffett went to his locker last week to grab some items and discovered that his entire storage space...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Inmate at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Attempts to Escape, Gets Caught in Barbed Wire Fence

An inmate awaiting extradition to Mississippi attempted to escape from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, but he didn't get very far. Devonte Tolliver, who is being held on charges of simple burglary and drug charges, attempted to escape from the facility in Lafayette, but he got caught in the barbed wire fencing surrounding the jail.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car

A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
FRANKLIN, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Impaired driver almost hits school bus in Central, police say

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to reports of an impaired driver on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in around 3:30 p.m. about that impaired driver going “southbound on Greenwell Springs Rd.,” according to the Central Police Department. The vehicle was driven by Matthew...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions

BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

