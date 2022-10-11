Read full article on original website
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
'Unwavering belief': No. 20 Utes rally to stun No. 7 Trojans in front of sold-out crowd
SALT LAKE CITY — It was the game both teams had circled before the season. It was supposed to be the defining game of the Pac-12 and set the hierarchy of a conference that Utah was picked to win. And while the hierarchy of the conference didn't get any...
Utes move up to No. 15 in latest AP Top 25 following upset win over Trojans
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham knew what he wanted to do before the drive even started. As Utah prepared to embark on a 75-yard drive with just over six minutes left to play and down by 7 points to a high-powered USC offense that kept the Utes defense on its toes all night, Whittingham planned to go for the 2-point conversion if his team scored.
Jefferson throws 5 TDs, leads Arkansas to win over BYU
PROVO, Utah — KJ Jefferson threw for 367 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead Arkansas to a 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Raheim Sanders added a career-high 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Arkansas (4-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak after rolling up 644 total yards on the Cougars.
Achievement unlocked: Wildcats make history with 42-7 win over Portland State
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in Weber State football history, the Wildcats have started a season 6-0 and did so in dominating fashion in a 42-7 win over the Portland State Vikings. Portland State's biggest mistake in the contest against Weber State was winning the coin...
University of Utah to dole out one of the largest university-affiliated awards for climate change
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah's Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy will be administering a $1.5-million international prize to recognize and support the "world's most promising ideas" to address the impacts of climate change. U. President Taylor Randall, along with local philanthropists Scott Anderson and...
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19
SANDY — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. "The longer I have it, the worse it's getting," she said. It's been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them, she's still dealing with...
3 injured in shooting at South Jordan house party
SOUTH JORDAN — South Jordan Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that injured three people at a house party near Daybreak early Saturday morning. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said officers were called at approximately 2 a.m. with partygoers reporting a shooting at a house near 6113 W. Arranmore Drive.
'I lost everything': Recovering addict helps law enforcers warn Utahns of 'rainbow fentanyl'
HOLLADAY — Fifteen years ago, Chris Lovell was living a good life. "I had a business. I had a house, a girlfriend. I had everything I wanted," he said. But after an injury, Lovell started taking prescription painkillers and soon became addicted. "Four years later, I got a mugshot,...
Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
Pit bull attacked 81-year-old man in Millcreek
MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...
2nd man sentenced in 2019 Millcreek fatal shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A second man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges related to a 2019 shooting in Millcreek that resulted in another man's death. Prosecutors say the disagreement began over threatening Facebook messages. Edgar Omar Esquivel, 22, of West Jordan pleaded guilty on Oct. 4...
Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend
TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
Slain real estate agent's brother says plea deal went too far
SALT LAKE CITY — A small group of about 15 people gathered outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Thursday afternoon to protest a plea deal they think is letting the man who admitted to killing their relative and friend off "too easy." Dean Belov, brother of...
