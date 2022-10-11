ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

Utes move up to No. 15 in latest AP Top 25 following upset win over Trojans

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham knew what he wanted to do before the drive even started. As Utah prepared to embark on a 75-yard drive with just over six minutes left to play and down by 7 points to a high-powered USC offense that kept the Utes defense on its toes all night, Whittingham planned to go for the 2-point conversion if his team scored.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Jefferson throws 5 TDs, leads Arkansas to win over BYU

PROVO, Utah — KJ Jefferson threw for 367 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead Arkansas to a 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Raheim Sanders added a career-high 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Arkansas (4-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak after rolling up 644 total yards on the Cougars.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ksl.com

Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car

RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19

SANDY — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. "The longer I have it, the worse it's getting," she said. It's been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them, she's still dealing with...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

3 injured in shooting at South Jordan house party

SOUTH JORDAN — South Jordan Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that injured three people at a house party near Daybreak early Saturday morning. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said officers were called at approximately 2 a.m. with partygoers reporting a shooting at a house near 6113 W. Arranmore Drive.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
#Utah Football#Byu#College Football#Air Force#Aggies#Utes#Notre Dame
ksl.com

Pit bull attacked 81-year-old man in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

2nd man sentenced in 2019 Millcreek fatal shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A second man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges related to a 2019 shooting in Millcreek that resulted in another man's death. Prosecutors say the disagreement began over threatening Facebook messages. Edgar Omar Esquivel, 22, of West Jordan pleaded guilty on Oct. 4...
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend

TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

