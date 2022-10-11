Read full article on original website
Coroner, deputies investigating death in Spartanburg County
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. The death occurred on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating. Law enforcement has a property taped off while they process the...
5 PM - 5:57 PM - Sixth Grader Dies After ATV Crash
Daughter accused of killing parent in double homicide at North Carolina home
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder. Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at […]
Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Bond denied in Georgia for man accused of killing 5 in Inman
A Burke County, Georgia, magistrate judge did not assign bond for James Drayton, the man accused of shooting and killing five men in Spartanburg County on Sunday.
Man charged with trafficking drugs in McDowell Co.
A man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl in McDowell County.
Deputies search for missing man in Rutherford Co.
UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): The missing man has been located safe. This is a 7NEWS update. The previous version can be read below:. RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Rutherfordton.
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
Police arrest accused drug dealer in Asheville
Police arrested an accused drug dealer Tuesday afternoon in Asheville.
Man gets 20 years for shooting man in face in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for shooting another man in the face in 2020. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-gets-20-years-for-shooting-man-in-face-in-spartanburg/. Man gets 20 years for shooting man in face in Spartanburg. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 20...
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to Spartanburg Co. voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County.
Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
Greenwood murder suspect arrested
Search warrant issued at Arden pawn shop for organized retail theft investigation
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A pawn shop in Arden is currently part of a theft investigation. A spokesperson for Buncombe County Sheriff's Office tells News 13 deputies issued a search warrant for Denny's Jewelry And Pawn on Tuesday as part of an organized retail theft investigation. Numerous detectives and...
SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
Car possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run found in Gaffney, coroner says
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a Gaffney man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night. 32-year-old Terry John Roland was walking south on Highway 29 at 9:50 p.m. when he was hit near the intersection of Leigh Road by a car heading north, according to the coroner. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
