Illinois State

Linn Lindner
1d ago

A child can get gender transition medications, etc at the age of... 5 or 6 yet cannot be trusted to be home alone until the age of 14. I find this considerably suspect! I'm not posting an opinion just an observation!

Da Bears!
1d ago

I don't care what the law says. cause in my home I'm the law. Show me that you're mature enough to be left in the house by yourself then it will happen, but until then I don't think so.

Tungsten
1d ago

14 is absolutely ridiculous. Children are more then capable to be left alone for a short period of time or to let themselves into their home after the school bus drops them off and parents are finishing their work day.

FOX 2

Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

68 Dog Couples Just Got Married in Illinois Because Why Not

It's one of the ultimate commitments when you say "I do" to your significant other. That's even true for dogs as 68 canine couples just took the big leap into matrimony in what attempted to be a world record ceremony in Illinois. This "unique" event in Geneva, Illinois was just...
GENEVA, IL
CBS Chicago

DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died

CHICAGO (CBS) --The state's child welfare office was called to investigate one Chicago family nine different times.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and neglect. And on the ninth visit, a 12-year-old was found dead from a drug overdose.CBS 2's Chris Tye has been investigating the system that failed 12-year-old Joel Watts. We had to fight to get this information to you. In his 12 short years, Joel lived in "hell." We have been asking every day for five weeks to find out how he died and who dropped the ball.The department...
CHICAGO, IL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them

Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
Travel Maven

Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country

Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town

Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

What is your favourite thing to order when you go out? If it's a nice steak with sunt vegetables on the side then keep on reading because you are in the right place, especially if you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for serving delicious food that makes you want to keep going back for more time and time again.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

14 months after arrest warrant is issued, suburban moving company owner surrenders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has been investigating a suburban mover for about a year – and now, the owner of the company has surrendered more than a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Tuesday, police put out a warrant for Rafael Ohanesyan's arrest 14 months ago. He was finally booked last week when he spent two nights in jail, and his victims are hoping he will be spending a lot more time locked up.Video posted to Ohanesyan's Instagram page shows at time when Bulls Moving was an active moving company. State...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

