A child can get gender transition medications, etc at the age of... 5 or 6 yet cannot be trusted to be home alone until the age of 14. I find this considerably suspect! I'm not posting an opinion just an observation!
I don't care what the law says. cause in my home I'm the law. Show me that you're mature enough to be left in the house by yourself then it will happen, but until then I don't think so.
14 is absolutely ridiculous. Children are more then capable to be left alone for a short period of time or to let themselves into their home after the school bus drops them off and parents are finishing their work day.
Related
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
68 Dog Couples Just Got Married in Illinois Because Why Not
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them
Here's When Daylight Saving Time Will End in Illinois This Year
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Payments worth up to $1,050 to drop next month in multiple states – see if you qualify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
As cash bail nears an end in Illinois, judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
14 months after arrest warrant is issued, suburban moving company owner surrenders
Q985
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 26