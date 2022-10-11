ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers

FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these 4 family friendly events

ANN ARBOR – Halloween is October 31 but many Tree Town businesses and organizations are celebrating early. While some really lean into the spooky aspect of the season, several have put together events for little ghosts and ghouls, and even for the four-legged trick-or-treaters. Check out these events before...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

GUEST OPINION: Stuart trying to gaslight community on Howell library

Maria Stuart writes, appalled that Republicans would criticize our beloved local library. Stuart is the VP of the library’s board, so a biased source from the get-go. She touts all the services and community connections the library has, garnering sympathy for the library. I don’t dispute them, but they don’t make the library immune from community criticism.
HOWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Attorney general partners with Michigan Humane to investigate, prosecute large-scale animal abuse cases

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is partnering with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. They are working together to prosecute large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings. Those types of investigations require “exceptional resources” for the investigation and prosecution. “I know most Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker

DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE

