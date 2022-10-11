Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
264 acres once donated to conservation group now for sale in Washtenaw County. Here’s why
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A decommissioned sand and gravel quarry in rural Washtenaw County near Ann Arbor, donated to a wetlands conservation group and once considered as an option for the organization’s headquarters, is now for sale on the open market. Stoneco, the operator of the mine, donated the...
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Dearborn school board reconvenes for meeting amid library book controversy
DEARBORN, Mich. – After cutting their first meeting short on Monday, Dearborn Public Schools is hosting a board meeting Thursday evening amid controversy over a new effort to reevaluate library books for age-appropriateness. The district’s board of education will reconvene at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the...
Church in rural Washtenaw County seeks to be ‘welcoming home’ for LGBTQ members
MANCHESTER, MI - Connie Priess, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has always felt like her congregation at the Manchester United Methodist Church in rural southwestern Washtenaw County welcomed her with open arms. But in the governing documents of the broader United Methodist denomination language that explicitly labeled...
Buick City redevelopment plan calls for $17M from taxpayers
FLINT, MI -- Flint, Genesee County and the state of Michigan would spend a combined $17 million in public funds to help redevelop the historic Buick City site as a massive industrial park, according to a proposal that the county Board of Commissioners could act on this week. Ashley Capital,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools
DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these 4 family friendly events
ANN ARBOR – Halloween is October 31 but many Tree Town businesses and organizations are celebrating early. While some really lean into the spooky aspect of the season, several have put together events for little ghosts and ghouls, and even for the four-legged trick-or-treaters. Check out these events before...
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn school board meeting to resume Thursday after ending early due to disorderly crowd
DEARBORN, Mich. – After an angry crowd shut down Monday’s Dearborn School Board meeting, the district is moving the continuation of the discussion to a larger venue for Thursday. The auditorium at Stout Middle School can accommodate 600, and there will be overflow rooms if needed. The district...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Attorneys for Crumbley parents ask court to prevent prosecutor from sending emails to Oxford parents -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a...
Gov. Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates.
thelivingstonpost.com
GUEST OPINION: Stuart trying to gaslight community on Howell library
Maria Stuart writes, appalled that Republicans would criticize our beloved local library. Stuart is the VP of the library’s board, so a biased source from the get-go. She touts all the services and community connections the library has, garnering sympathy for the library. I don’t dispute them, but they don’t make the library immune from community criticism.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
Michigan septic inspection bill to protect water from leaks may spill into next legislative session
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan is the sole state in the nation without a statewide septic code and a bill in the state House is meant to remedy that, perhaps in the coming lame duck session. A Macomb County lawmaker said a point-of-sale septic inspection program works in his community...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Attorney general partners with Michigan Humane to investigate, prosecute large-scale animal abuse cases
DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is partnering with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. They are working together to prosecute large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings. Those types of investigations require “exceptional resources” for the investigation and prosecution. “I know most Michiganders...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker
DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
