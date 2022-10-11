ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Big Frog 104

Legendary TV Ghost Hunter John Zaffis Coming To Upstate New York

Do you love hearing stories about ghost hunters and paranormal investigators? One of the best, and most well known in America, is coming to Upstate New York. Get ready to see paranormal Investigator John Zaffis of the SYFY Channel’s “Haunted Collector” live in person. He will be talking about his experiences as part of the Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series on Tuesday October 25th at 7PM. The show will be held in the Schafer Theater in Utica. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. You can buy them online here.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Disney Is Bringing Enchanting Magic To End 2022 In Syracuse New York

Do your kids love Disney? Well, the magic of Disney returns to the ice in Syracuse to end 2022, and kick off 2023. Disney fans young and old, as well as little princes and princesses, will be able to see their favorite Disney characters sing, dance and swirl on the ice at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial December 29th 2022 - January 2nd 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

The Buddy Holly Story Hits Utica’s Stanley Stage

Don't be surprised to see people dancing and singing down Genesee Street on Sunday as The Buddy Holly Story comes to Utica. The show critics say is known to get audiences up on their feet, recounts the quick rise of Holly and ultimately, his tragic death in an airplane crash just a few years later. The Buddy Holly Story first hit the stage more than three decades ago in London (1989), yet continues to excite crowds from Broadway and all across North America, to Asia, Australia and beyond.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

A Show for the Ages! Highly Anticipated Concert On It’s Way to Rome

SummerStage is an annual tradition at Rome Capitol Theater that spans over three decades. Since 1989, the program has drawn people from all over Central New York to participate. Some even use it to build their resume to go on and make a name for themselves on Broadway. In the end, everyone there builds relationships and friendships to last a life time.
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

USPS Jobs Openings for Utica and Rome – They’re Hiring

The United States Postal Service is hiring in Utica and Rome, and they're hosting job fairs in both cities next week. One is being held at the Rome Post Office at 110 E. Garden Street from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. next Thursday (Oct. 13). And, another at the Utica Post Office on 100 Pitcher Street from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. next Friday (Oct. 14).
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Single Engine Plane Flips on Upstate NY Lake, FAA Will Investigate

No serious injuries were reported after a small single-engine plane flipped and landed in an upstate New York lake. The incident happened just before noon on Sunday as the plane was attempting to takeoff near the Northampton Campground in Fulton County, according to state police. It appears that the Maule MX-7 was hit by big gust of wind as it began to ascend, causing the plane to drop into Sacandaga Lake and flip in the shallow water, police said.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Distinct Tattoos and Photo May Help Police Find This Wanted Man

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man who has three distinct tattoos that could help police track him down, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Two bench warrants have been issued for 33-year-old James R. Archer, who was last known to...
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

Female First Responder’s Compassion & Dedication Surpass Call of Duty

Not all heroes wear capes. And not all firefighters are men. Some are quiet, humble, and brave women who put the needs of others before their own. Denise Johnson is one of those women at the Brookfield Fire Department. "We have so many dedicated people in our little town of Brookfield and she's truly a hero in the eyes of our entire community," Colleen Rutherford said in her nomination for First Responder Friday.
